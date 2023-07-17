Home » White Mountaineering Unveils the 2023 Spring and Summer Collection for Its BLK Branch Line
White Mountaineering Unveils the 2023 Spring and Summer Collection for Its BLK Branch Line

White Mountaineering Unveils the 2023 Spring and Summer Collection for Its BLK Branch Line

White Mountaineering’s BLK Line Showcases Versatility and Urban Style at Paris Fashion Week

Yosuke Aizawa, the mastermind behind the popular outdoor functional brand White Mountaineering, recently returned to Paris Fashion Week to unveil the much-anticipated 2024 spring and summer men’s series show. Building on the brand’s success and innovative designs, White Mountaineering also launched the 2023 spring and summer collection of its branch line BLK.

The White Mountaineering BLK collection introduces a range of coats, pants, tops, and accessories suitable for all seasons. The line showcases an array of unique and practical items, including the long and short Paclite Raglan Luggage Coat made with GORE-TEX, the Cordura Nylon Stretch Mountain Parka, and the Long York Sleeve Tee with a delicate zipper pocket on the chest.

For those seeking versatile trousers, the collection offers the Sarouel Pants that effortlessly transition from formal to casual wear. Additionally, the loose-fitting Wide Dargo Jogger Pants embody the brand’s street style aesthetic. Pairing the Dry Touch Sarouel shorts with the York Sleeve Tee and the WM x Briefing “Sacoche” creates a classic and relaxed urban look for the upcoming summer season.

It’s worth noting that the White Mountaineering BLK collection will only be available at the brand’s flagship store in Tokyo and select retailers in limited quantities. This exclusivity is sure to ignite the interest of fashion enthusiasts and collectors who can’t wait to get their hands on these limited edition pieces.

The Tokyo flagship store and designated retailers will be the go-to destinations for those wishing to purchase the White Mountaineering BLK collection. Interested readers are encouraged to visit these stores in person to experience the brand’s exceptional craftsmanship and secure their own pieces from this highly anticipated collection.

As fashion enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the White Mountaineering BLK collection, the brand continues to assert its dominance in the industry by blending functionality, style, and innovation. With Yosuke Aizawa at the helm, it’s no wonder that White Mountaineering has become a go-to brand for urban adventurers and fashion-forward individuals alike.

