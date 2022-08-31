Listen to the audio version of the article

The Venice Film Festival opened with one of the most anticipated films of the season: the American director Noah Baumbach inaugurated the lagoon festival with “White Noise”, one of the many competing films from Netflix.

At the base is Don DeLillo’s literary masterpiece from 1985, adapted by Baumbach himself in a film adaptation that remains deeply faithful to the spirit of the source text.

The protagonist is Jack Gladney, a real eminence as regards Hitler’s studies, who together with his family is faced with big and small problems of everyday life. The existence of him and that of his loved ones suddenly changes when a black cloud rises from the ground towards the sky: a tragic chemical accident occurred not far from their home forces them to run away from home in search of shelter.

Divided into three parts (“Waves and radiations”, “Airborne toxic event” and “Dylarama”) that follow the scan of the novel, “White Noise” is a film in which Baumbach returns to discuss issues that he has often faced in his career, inherent to parent-child relationships and complex marital dynamics: his best feature films moved around these topics – from “The Squid and the Whale” to “The Story of a Marriage” – but in this case the screenplay is not born directly from a his original idea.

DeLillo

Dealing with DeLillo is anything but simple (among the previous adaptations we remember David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis”), but Baumbach succeeds in the enterprise while unfortunately dampening part of the novel’s depth.

Irony and tragedy

The great merit of this adaptation is that it has managed to maintain the constant change of narrative register of the text, mixing tragedy and satire, drama and irony in an admirable way.Some moments risk being superficial, especially towards a final part in which it falls into the involvement starts, but the overall design stands at a distance also thanks to Baumbach’s ability to fully convey the tension and obsession with death that strikes the protagonists. , there are numerous echoes that are connected to contemporaneity and to a society that is in many respects decidedly similar to the one described, albeit in a paroxysmal key.