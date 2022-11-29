“White Noise”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 30th, according to foreign media reports, Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story” and “Frances Ha”) directed Netflix’s new film “White Noise” released a new trailer. Chaos, chaos is imminent, this family is going to…

Starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Jodie Turner-Smith, Raffey Cassidy, Sam & May Nivola, in limited theaters in North America on November 25, and on December 30 Daily streaming is online.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, the story tells the story of Jack, a professor at a liberal arts college in the middle of the United States who became famous for his Hitler studies course, and his fourth wife, Babette, and their children, trying to navigate the usual hurdles of family life. difficulties. When a “poisonous air incident” disrupted their lives, they were forced to face death threats and difficult tests together.

