WHITECHAPEL – Kündigen „Live In The Valley“ an

Whitechapel has announced a new live album, Live In The Valley, which will be released on all digital platforms on January 26, 2024.

The album features songs from the albums “Kin” and “The Valley” and was recorded live at the band’s 7th Annual Holiday Benefit Show on December 22, 2022 at The Mill & Mine in their hometown of Knoxville, TN.

Alex Wade says:

„We decided to record the audio from our 7th annual hometown Christmas benefit show in 2022 where we played a mixed set from our albums ‚The Valley‘ and ‚Kin‘. We thought this would be a good way to close the chapter on these albums before we start recording our 9th album. The audio was recorded, engineered, mixed and mastered by our very own Zach Householder and we are excited about the way that it turned out. Along with the audio we shot 2 live videos to accompany the live album release.“

Track Listing:

01. When a Demon Defiles a Witch

02. Forgiveness Is Weakness

03. Brimstone

04. Hickory Creek

05. Black Bear

06. Doom Woods

07. I Will Find You

08. A Bloodsoaked Symphony

09. Anticure

10. Lost Boy

11. Orphan

12. This Is Exile

13. The Saw Is the Law

Whitechapel are currently preparing for their final tour of the year, which will see them join Meshuggah and In Flames for four weeks, including two headline shows. Afterwards, it’s back home where the band will headline their 8th Annual Christmas Benefit Show at The Mill & The Mine, which will also be the band’s final show of 2023.

Whitechapel is:

Vocals: Phil Bozeman

Lead Guitar: Ben Savage

Rhythm Guitar: Alex Wade

Guitar: Zach Householder

Bass: Gabe Crisp

Band-Links:

