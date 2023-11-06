Whitney – Kansas – HeavyPop.at

von Oliver

am 6. November 2023

in Single

After For a While stalls Whitney with Kansas again in our own archives in order to return a song that was ultimately released with a general overhaul to its roots.

„We started “Kansas” back in 2017 at the beginning of the Forever Turned Around writing sessions. The initial idea saw a couple different mutations but eventually we fully rewrote it into the title track for LP2.“

And further in the text: “At some point during tour rehearsals in 2022 we decided to put the original unfinished “Kansas” in the set to see how people would respond and it quickly became a centerpiece. So in March of this year we finished writing and recording “Kansas” as it was originally imagined and we’re thrilled to finally release it.„

As an alternative reality to simply being beautiful in a different way Forever Turned Around-End credits Kansas at least actually enough of its own identity to justify its existence and publication.

Sounding in a warm and softly plucked, gentle melancholy Whitney only at its core (i.e. Max Kakacek on guitar, keys, bass and synth and Julien Ehrlich on vocals, drums, synth, and vocal harmonies) in a folky Laurel Canyon atmosphere from the time, before carefully the rich but subtle arrangements of the remaining instruments and personnel (Malcolm Brown on vocal harmonies, Will Miller – horns -, Macie Stewart – strings – and Lia Kohl on cello) fall into a velvet stomping, which strolls into a slightly dancing trailing leg with every fourth step. The dreamy, nostalgic atmosphere is comforting, the production remains modestly indulgent, but could also be an anthem. In short: you are absolutely pleasantly reminded of what a great band Whitney always have been – and, after an excusable slip-up, probably continue to be.

﻿Kansas by Whitney

