who are the candidates and how to consult the register

Salta will have its provincial elections on next Sunday May 14th. That day will also be voted on La Pampa, San Juan, Tucumán and Tierra del Fuego.

As in Tucumán, in Salta there will be no Open PrimariesSimultaneous and Mandatory (STEP)

In addition to governor and vice, mayors and councilors of different Salta municipalities, and provincial deputies and senators, will be voted through the system of electronic vote.

Gustavo Sáenz will seek re-election again with his vice, Antonio Morocco.

Elections in Salta 2023: the candidates for governor

– Gustavo Governor Alliance: Gustavo Saenz and Antonio Morocco.

– Together for Change: Miguel Nanni and Virginia Cornejo.

– Front Let’s move forward: Emiliano Estrada and Carlos Zapata.

– Electoral Instrument For Popular Unity: Ramiro Escorin and Patricia Caliva.

– Movement Toward Socialism: Marcos Tognolini and Mirta Ramos.

– Workers Party for Socialism: Daniela Planes Saiz and Veronica Tejerina.

– Labor Policy: Violeta Gil and Angel Tolaba.

– Jump For All – Caliva Governor: Lía Verónica Caliva and Carlos Gravanago.

– Among All: Walter Wayar and Ivan Mizzau.

– Left Front MST-Partido Obrero: Claudio Del Pla and Lorena Hidalgo.

– Front Jump Advance With You: Lucio Paz Martinez and Lorena Farjat D’Alessandro.

– Front Jump Goes With Happiness: Mauro Sabbadini and Jimena Loayza Pacheco.

Elections in Salta 2023: where do I vote?

The citizens of Salta can consult the final register of registered voters on the website of the provincial Electoral Tribunal.

Check it out here: electoralsalta.gob.ar/electores/consulta-lugar-votacion



