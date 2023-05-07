who are the candidates and how to consult the register

Tucumán decided to split its elections of the nationals and will vote next Sunday, May 14. The same day La Pampa, San Juan, Salta and Tierra del Fuego will also go to the polls.
Tucuman does not have Open ElementariesSimultaneous and Mandatory (STEP).
Thus, on Sunday May 14, Tucumán will elect governor, lieutenant governortitular and substitute provincial legislators, mayors and councilors belonging to their respective deliberative councils.
Elections in Tucumán 2023: who are the candidates
Osvaldo Jaldo-Juan Manzur- PJ/ Front of All
Roberto Sánchez- Germán Alfaro- Together for Change
Ricardo Bussi- Gerardo Huesen- republican force
Federico Masso and Florencia Guerra- Broad Front for Tucumán
Martín Correa and Alejandra Arreguez- left front
Raquel Grassino and Luis Toranzo- Labor Policy
Juan Coria and Liliana Guzmán- Change unites us
How to check the electoral roll in Tucumán
Tucuman voters can consult your personal data in the register, available online on the website of the Electoral Tribunal.
Check the register here: sigel.electoraltucuman.gob.ar:8443/consulta/servlet/electorconsulta
