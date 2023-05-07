Home » who are the candidates and how to consult the register
who are the candidates and how to consult the register

who are the candidates and how to consult the register

Tucumán decided to split its elections of the nationals and will vote next Sunday, May 14. The same day La Pampa, San Juan, Salta and Tierra del Fuego will also go to the polls.

Tucuman does not have Open ElementariesSimultaneous and Mandatory (STEP).

Thus, on Sunday May 14, Tucumán will elect governor, lieutenant governortitular and substitute provincial legislators, mayors and councilors belonging to their respective deliberative councils.

Elections in Tucumán 2023: who are the candidates

Osvaldo Jaldo-Juan Manzur- PJ/ Front of All

Roberto Sánchez- Germán Alfaro- Together for Change

Ricardo Bussi- Gerardo Huesen- republican force

Federico Masso and Florencia Guerra- Broad Front for Tucumán

Martín Correa and Alejandra Arreguez- left front

Raquel Grassino and Luis Toranzo- Labor Policy

Juan Coria and Liliana Guzmán- Change unites us

How to check the electoral roll in Tucumán

Tucuman voters can consult your personal data in the register, available online on the website of the Electoral Tribunal.

Check the register here: sigel.electoraltucuman.gob.ar:8443/consulta/servlet/electorconsulta


