who are the candidates for deputies in Neuquén

A little more than 10 days before the elections Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Compulsory (PASO), the different pre-candidates, parties and electoral alliances they are in full campaignwith the aim of publicizing their proposals and winning preferences among voters.

Neuquen is no exception and on August 13, in addition to the President and vice president, like the rest of the country, also will choose their pre-candidates for national deputies to occupy the two seats that the province must renew this year.

More than 550,000 Neuquinos will be empowered to vote throughout the territoryin a contest at the legislative level that, in addition to the fronts Union for the Fatherland y Together for Changewhich have polarized Argentine politics in recent years, will also have the participation of the provincial Neuquén Popular Movement (MPN), in addition to other forces, local versions of national spaces.

Likewise, each political proposal will their pre-candidates for Parlasur deputiesthe legislative body of the Mercosurwhich will put a single bank in discussion.

Here is a review, one by one, of all the applicants and fronts that will seek to overcome the primary elections and represent Neuquén both in the Nation Congress and in Parlasur.

PASO 2023 elections in Neuquén: the candidates of Unión por la Patria

The current national ruling party, represented in Union for the Fatherlandwill lead as pre-candidates to national deputies to Pablo Todero already Vanessa Viverowhile for the Parlasur will boost the candidacy of Carlos “Chino” Sanchez.

As will also happen in other provinces, the coalition ballot will be attached to the presidential nominations of Sergio Massa y Juan Graboissince the latter did not present legislative candidates in the province.

PASO 2023 elections in Neuquén: the candidates of Together for Change

Due to internal competition between Patricia Bullrich y Horacio Rodriguez Larreta at the national level, Together for Change will carry two lists in the province of Neuquén. The one who supports the former Minister of Security will have Francisco Sanchez y Many Aquin as pre-candidates for national deputies, Leandro Signorile for Parlasur.

For its part, the one that will go after the ticket of the Buenos Aires head of government will lead as pre-candidates national deputies to Leticia Esteves y Stephen Boschalready Paul Cervi as an aspirant to Parlasur.

PASO 2023 elections in Neuquén: the candidates of Arriba Neuquén

In the case of Up Neuquenspace that the presidential section will support Javier Miley, Nadia Marquez y Martin Pedemonte will be the pre-candidates for national deputies, while Fabricio Cascino will be the representative for Parlasur.

PASO 2023 elections in Neuquén: the candidates of the Neuquén Popular Movement

He Neuquén Popular Movement it will also participate in the contest and as it happens in Together for Change, it will have competition between two lists in these STEP. The “A” will lead to Sandro Badilla y Liliana Murisi for Congress, while Nicolas DiFonzo will go to the Parlasuar.

The “B” will have Hugo Rauc y Susana Sobarzo as pre-candidates for deputies, Liliana Matzen as a pre-candidate for Parlasur.

PASO 2023 elections in Neuquén: the candidates of the Left Front and Workers

Another of the fronts that will have two lists for August 13 will be the Left and Workers Front (FIT). The “A” will have Patricia Jure y Nicholas Mc Namara for national deputies, while Natali Joy He will be the one who will compete for Parlasur.

The “B”, for its part, will promote the pre-candidacies of Angelica Lagunas y Stephen Martine for national deputies. In case of the Parlasur will lead as aspirant to Andrew White.

PASO 2023 elections in Neuquén: the Libres y Socialistas candidates

Finally, in Free and Socialists Gladys Aballay y martin villian will be the pre-candidates for deputies, with Elda Zalazar as a candidate for Parlasur parliamentarian.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

