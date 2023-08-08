Who are the mayoral candidates who managed to unite Bullrich and Larreta?

There are two Buenos Aires districts in which calm prevailed over the ruthless war that lives in the internal of Together for Change: General Pueyrredon y Vincent Lopez. The dispute between Horacio Rodriguez Larreta y Patricia Bullrich it was transferred to all the provincial municipalities and the referents of each place repeat stories of triations and unfair competitions. However, the candidates for mayor Guillermo Montenegro y Soledad Martinez they managed to order local politics and negotiate the much coveted “List V”.

General Pueyrredon and in Vincent Lopez will be the only municipalities in Buenos Aires where the voters of Together for Change You will be able to find in the dark room two lists with your candidate for mayor: in one accompanying the assembly of Bullrichwith the option of Nestor Grindetti for the Government, and in the other accompanying the assembly of Rodriguez Larretacon Diego Santilli.

The “List V“was only granted for General Pueyrredon y Vincent Lopez. It’s about the presentation of unique candidates at the local level but with two possible heads, as if it were in the form, precisely, of “V”. TO Martínez y Montenegro the Electoral Justice granted them the 132 list at the municipal level, which can be seen accompanying the 132 A and 132 B, which corresponds to the two internal lines that are disputed in their coalition at the provincial and national level.

At the municipal level it is a great opportunity to drive votes from national referents without having to lean towards one or the other.

In the City of Buenos Aires the photo that was published yesterday in which they pose Bullrich y Rodriguez Larreta next to Jorge Macri y Mauricio Macri It was the public support of the two pre-candidates for Buenos Aires. However, in Vincent Lopez y General Pueyrredonsay the local referents, it was not necessary to push the internal limit -as it did happen in CABA- to reach an agreement.

tightrope walkers, Montenegro y Martínez they will be the sole candidates from their territories. The Mar del Plata Montenegrowho at first seemed to be one of the allies of Rodriguez Larretaobtained privileged treatment by dint of having “the house in order”, as his relatives say, and knowing how to recognize the growth of Bullrich to know that it was not time to gamble. Martínezthe successor of Jorge Macrihe had to fight a little more and prevailed despite the attempts that were made to install another candidate.

Guillermo Montenegro and Soledad Martínez: the candidates with List V

“Guillermo is related to both. about larreta is known, but he also worked a lot with Bullrich. In addition, there were offers to run with Santilli in province and Patricia he also offered him a position. But luckily he was able to dodge the war,” say collaborators of Montenegro.

Much of the coalition at the provincial level assumed that Montenegro I was going to play with Rodriguez Larreta. “They have an excellent relationship. Even when there was some tension, such as when classes started early in CABA and Guillermo felt that this was detrimental, it was discussed and resolved,” they add. However, not only with good relations, it is built on politics. The Mar del Plata He was able to recognize that if he did not manage to agree, it was likely that they would install a candidate who would dispute his territory.

In fact, that’s what almost happened to Martínez. “List V is good, but it is difficult to balance on a fine line between two references that are killing each other. Soledad He did it by being very impartial and even prevailed when Gustavo Posse wanted to install his candidate”, tell those close to the mayor of st vincent.

The discomfort with Posse still feel. The strong man of San Isidro who is presenting himself as a pre-candidate for lieutenant governor at the hands of Santilli did everything possible so that his bishop Nicholas Marchiolo compete in an internal with Martínez. “It is seen that he is in a difficult year and wants to break everything. In many places he succeeded and there are municipalities where the internship is wild. Here Soledad could get away with it,” add the same sources.

Montenegro y Martínez They were very well positioned, since List V allows to pull votes from all supporters of Together for Change without the risk of having to take a position. In fact, neither plans to say publicly who they will vote for in the presidential internships of August 13.

The Mar del Plata mayor took office in December 2019 and, until the last moment, it was not known if he would go for a second term. Once he defined it, he knew that the best thing that could happen to him to retain the local government was not to get stuck in someone else’s fight. The mayor of Vicente López follows in the footsteps of her political leader, Jorge Macriwho also did not make his favoritism public.

Martínez formally assumed in the municipality when Macri he resigned to dedicate himself to the Buenos Aires campaign. However, he had already been holding the position since December 2021, when the former president’s cousin license was taken to integrate the Cabinet of Rodriguez Larreta in the city. “She always makes a joke and says: ‘Nobody voted for me’. Now her challenge is to be voted for,” say those who know her.

