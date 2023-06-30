Who are the people from Cordoba chosen by Michael Cheika for Los Pumas-All Blacks in Mendoza

After seven months, Los Pumas see action again and they will do so in Argentina, within the framework of the Rugby Championship 2023. The last performance of the Argentine rugby team was in Edinburgh (through the November window and on Saturday, July 8 will be the day D, which will mark the beginning of one of the most important seasons in recent times.The opening act of the 2023 calendar will be against the All Blacks in the city of Mendoza.

The match will be played from 4:10 p.m. at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium and this Friday the list of players chosen by the Australian Michael Cheika for said commitment was announced. On the list there are four players born in the province of Córdoba and a Cordovan by adoption.

Among those cited are Matías Alemanno, Eduardo Bello, Santiago Carreras and Lautaro Bazán Vélez. Added to these four are Luciano González (Los Pumas 7s), who was born in La Rioja but joined La Tablada since he was little. Juan Cruz Mallía will not be in this first commitment; the back comes from becoming champion in France and will have rest.

For this experience on Mendoza soil, Rodrigo Isgró and the scrum half Ignacio Inchauspe who travels as a guest were included in the Argentine squad. In addition, more players will travel with the national delegation to continue preparing for the Rugby Championship and the 2023 World Cup in France.

The Pumas chosen to travel to Mendoza

1. BATHROBE, Tomás (3 caps)

2. ALEMANNO, Matías (84 caps)

3. BAZÁN VÉLEZ, Lautaro (3 caps)

4. BELLO, Eduardo (10 caps)

5. BERTRANOU, Gonzalo (49 caps)

6. BOFFELLI, Emiliano (50 caps)

7. BRUNI, Rodrigo (18 caps)

8. CHANCELLOR, Sebastián (13 caps)

9. CARRERAS, Mateo (7 caps)

10. RACES, Santiago (31 caps)

11. CINTI, Lucio (12 caps)

12. CREEVY, Augustine (97 caps)

13. DELGUY, Bautista (25 caps)

14. GALLO, Thomas (13 caps)

15. GONZÁLEZ, Luciano (without caps)

16. GONZÁLEZ, Juan Martín (20 heads)

17. GRONDONA, Santiago (10 caps)

18. INCHAUSPE, Ignacio (without caps) *

19. ISGRÓ, Rodrigo (no heads)

20. LAVANINI, Thomas (78 caps)

21. MATERA, Pablo (91 caps)

22. MEDRANO, Santiago (32 caps)

23. MONTOYA, Julián (captain – 85 caps)

24. MORONI, Matías (69 caps)

25. ORLANDO, Matías (57 caps)

26. PAULOS, Lucas (10 caps)

27. RUBIOLO, Pedro (1 head)

28. RUIZ, Ignacio (4 heads)

29. SANCHEZ, Nicolás (95 caps)

30. SORDONI, Lucio (3 caps)

31. LIVE, Mayco (17 caps)

The 2023 calendar of Los Pumas

Rugby Championship

July 8, Los Pumas vs New Zealand (Mendoza) July 15, Australia vs Los Pumas (Sydney) July 29, South Africa vs Los Pumas (Johannesburg) August 5, Los Pumas vs South Africa (Buenos Aires) August 26, Spain vs Los Pumas (Madrid)

The matches of Los Pumas in the World Cup France 2023

September 9, Los Pumas vs England, in MarseilleSeptember 22, Los Pumas vs Samoa, in Saint-ÉtienneSeptember 30, Los Pumas vs Chile, in NantesOctober 8, Los Pumas vs. Japan, in Nantes

