The prestigious magazine Forbes published in the last hours its traditional annual ranking of the most billionaire people in the world. As expected, the list integrated a series of renowned Argentine businessmen and their wealthy fortunes.

Marcos Galperin, Gregory Perez Companc, Paolo Rocca, Eduardo Eurnekian, Alexander Bulgheroni and Eduardo Costantini They are the six richest men in Argentina and one of the few that make up the controversial world ranking.

Forbes accounted for 2,640 fortunes that exceed ten figures, compared to 2,668 a year ago. In total, the planet’s billionaires are worth 12.2 trillion dollars, some 500 billion dollars less than in March 2022. And another curious fact is that almost half of the billionaires list are less wealthy than a year ago.

According to the post, “wounded unicorns and rising interest rates meant a negative year for the world‘s richest people«.

But the discouraging context was not able to kill the founder and CEO of Mercado Libre, Marcos Galperin, who remains at the top of the list of Argentine millionaires and ranks 552 in the general ranking (last year he was ranked 764) with an appraised fortune at US$4.9 billion.

He is followed by Pérez Companc and his family group, owners of the Molinos Río de la Plata food company, who, with assets of US$ 2.900 million, occupy the 1027th place (in 2022 it was ranked number 1096).

In third place is Rocca, owner of the Techint Group, with a fortune of US$ 2,700 millionat number 1,104.

Eurnekian, president of Corporación América, is ranked 1,575 with a net worth of US$ 1,900 million.

For its part, Bulgheroni of Pan American Energy Group has assets valued at US$ 1,800 million and occupies number 1,647 in the ranking.

Finally Constantini, with a fortune of US$ 1,300 millionoccupies position number 2,133 in the ranking made up of 2,640 businessmen worldwide.

Worldwide Bernard Arnault, became the richest subject. The French businessman has a fortune valued at US$ 211,000 million. In second place is Elon Musk, with a net worth valued at US$196.5 billion and in third place, Jeff Bezos, with US$117.4 billion.



