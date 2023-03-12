This Saturday met a Serious road incident on Route 22 that left three women dead, one of them from Neuquén and a wounded young woman from the same city. The deceased was teacher and was fired by the educational community in social networks.

the victim is Andrea Bolo, 53, a teacher at the CPEM 34 and EPEA 2 schools. The Association of Education Workers of Neuquén sent their condolences, as did the institutions. So did the previous school where the teacher worked.

In the accident the 25-year-old driver survived, teacher’s daughter. She died too aunt of the driver, Maria Alejandra Bolo, 50 years olds domiciled in Miramar, and Cecilia Ragone Bolo of 16 residing in Buenos Aires, who is also presumed to be a family member.

The accident that took the lives of three women

Fiat Cronos, overturned around 3:30 p.m. on Friday after losing control at high speed. Presumably it would have been because that one of the rear tires blew out, causing the car to cross the lane and then end up on the side of the national highway.

“When transit personnel arrived at the place, they found the vehicle overturned and deposited on its four wheels and a person sitting on the floor who was assisted by motorists who were driving through the place,” reads the police statement.

the survivor was referred to the Rio Colorado hospital for better care.





