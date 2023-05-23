WHO: Argentina is 11th in the new ranking of overweight children in early childhood

Rates of obesity in early childhood they continue to increase. Globally, 37 million children under the age of five were overweight in 2022. According to the report by the OMS, Argentina occupies the 11th position in the ranking with a population close to 4.5 million girls and boys in early childhood who are overweight or obese.

Poor diet, dependence on screens and little time dedicated to recreational activities in early childhood would explain the increase in the number of children suffering from this disease with less than five years of life.

Childhood with obesity: the risks of heart disease

The World Health Organization warned that obesity “It’s moving in the wrong direction.” In the same vein, he added that “shows no immediate signs of reversal“, as published Dailymail.

The list of countries with the highest childhood obesity

What is surprising among the list is that the United States appears only in position No. 52. Libya, who leads the report with 28.7% as children, has almost three out of ten minors who are overweight or obese.

Australia ranked second in the table of 198 countries, with 21.8 percent of children classified as overweight followed by Tunisia, Egypt and Papua New Guineawhich registered rates of 19, 18.8 and 16 percent, respectively.

The first Latin American to appear on the list is Paraguaywhich shares sixth place with Greece, with rates of 14.6%. Away from worries about being overweight is Myanmar with just 0.8%. For his part, Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste reported a second-lowest joint share at 1.3 percent, while Madagascar it ranked fourth from bottom at 1.5 percent.

Children: diet and overweight in a pandemic

Childhood obesity was a growing problem for years as a consequence of easy access to fast food, more screen time and sedentary lifestyles blamed for spiraling rates in the West. The agency’s research blames diets high in calories and fat and lack of physical activity for Libya’s obesity epidemic.

“The prevalence of obesity is moving in the wrong direction with no immediate signs of reversal,” the WHO wrote in a report published by the MailOnline. “Adequate nutrition is essential for child development, especially in the first years of life,” the document highlights. And I add: “When feeding practices are not optimal, children can be stunted, wasted or overweight.”

Risk factors for childhood obesity

Feeding . Eating high-calorie foods such as fast foods, baked goods, candy bars, and sodas on a regular basis can cause children to gain weight.

. Eating high-calorie foods such as fast foods, baked goods, candy bars, and sodas on a regular basis can cause children to gain weight. Sedentary lifestyle . Kids who don’t do a lot of sports are more likely to gain weight because they don’t burn as many calories. Spending too much time in sedentary activities, such as watching television or playing video games, also contributes to the problem.

. Kids who don’t do a lot of sports are more likely to gain weight because they don’t burn as many calories. Spending too much time in sedentary activities, such as watching television or playing video games, also contributes to the problem. Genetic heritage. If a boy comes from a family with rates of overweight, he is more likely to gain weight. It is important to carry out joint and joint family work.

If a boy comes from a family with rates of overweight, he is more likely to gain weight. It is important to carry out joint and joint family work. Psychological factors . Personal, parental and family stress can increase a child’s risk of obesity. Some children overeat to deal with problems or channel their emotions (such as stress) or to combat boredom.

. Personal, parental and family stress can increase a child’s risk of obesity. Some children overeat to deal with problems or channel their emotions (such as stress) or to combat boredom. Socioeconomic factors . In some families with limited economic resources they cannot choose what to eat. So in these sectors it is difficult for them to access diets that include more expensive elements.

. In some families with limited economic resources they cannot choose what to eat. So in these sectors it is difficult for them to access diets that include more expensive elements. Certain medications. Some prescription drugs can increase the risk of obesity, including prednisone, lithium, amitriptyline, paroxetine (Paxil), gabapentin (Neurontin, Gralise, Horizant), and propranolol (Inderal, Hemangeol).

The WHO advised against the use of sweeteners and opened a strong debate between doctors and nutritionists

The risk of early obesity

The high prevalence of overweight and obesity with high body mass index (BMI) It is a future risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, among other diseases. The consequences can be tragic, reaching morbidity or mortality in the long term.

It is important that, at the first symptoms of overweight, parents encourage children to find a balance between their activities and their diet, so that they can form a healthy lifestyle that can be maintained over time. Modifying your diet, reducing the amounts in each of the meals and promoting recreational or sports activities are the first steps to reduce the BMI. In addition, childhood obesity creates complications for a child’s physical, social, and emotional well-being.

NT / ED