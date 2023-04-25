Home » who can access a computer for free
who can access a computer for free

who can access a computer for free

The Ministry of Education carries out the Conectar Igualdad programwhich provides free computers to reduce the social and technological gap at the national level.

In addition, the devices present a digital platform that allows a improvement in the assembly of classes by teachers.

Connect Equality 2023

The Conectar Igualdad plan is a federal digital inclusion policy which contemplates the distribution of educational and technological material and the deployment of connectivity actions.

The requirements to access the program in 2023 will be determined by the Application Authority and will apply to students and teachers of secondary level state schools and special education, as well as for the other educational levels.

Connect Equality: how to sign up

There are no registrations available to access a free computer. The Ministry of Education delivers the devices to the schools, checking that they meet the corresponding requirements.


