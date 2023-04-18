Who can collect the Anses unemployment benefit and receive up to 32 thousand pesos

The National Social Security Administration (ANSES) continues this Wednesday, April 18, with the corresponding payment schedule for April 2023 for retirees, pensioners and holders of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH), the Pregnancy Allowance, Family Allowances, Single Payment (Marriage, Birth and Adoption) and Unemployment Benefit.

who charge today

This Tuesday, April 18, the payment of Anses is received by the beneficiaries of retirement and pensions that do not exceed a minimum amount with document ending 4 and 5.

In addition, the beneficiaries of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and Universal Pregnancy Allowance with ID ending in 4.

The people who receive the pregnancy benefit with ID ending in 6.

Unemployment benefit: who can collect it and the requirements

Unemployment benefit is for people who were laid off from a registered job or have left their position due to a company bankruptcy.

Those who meet the requirements may request the Unemployment Fund that amounts to $32,175 per month.

To access the benefit you must present the dismissal telegram, document letter or note from the employer with a certified signature and National Identity Document (DNI).

The amount to be collected is calculated according to the income and months worked with contributions in the last 3 years. The minimum value is $19,305 and the maximum value is $32,175.

Who cannot access the Anses Unemployment Benefit?

Those who have not made contributions to the National Employment Fund.

Those who receive social security benefits (except direct or derived pensions of a contributory nature).

They are Beneficiaries of the Heads of Household Program, Employment Programs or any other non-contributory benefit.

They are hired under the modality of internships.

Receive another remuneration or income for any activity performed.

They have resigned or terminated the employment relationship by mutual agreement with the employer or those who have opted for voluntary retirement.

They will not be able to access who belong to the following regimes:

Domestic service.

National, Provincial and Municipal Public Administration.

Private Educational Establishments.

Teaching Staff of Higher Education of Private University Institutions regulated by Law No. 24,521.

ANSES PAYMENT SCHEDULE

Retirements and pensions that do not exceed a minimum amount

DNI ending in 0: April 12

DNI ending in 1: April 13

DNI finished in 2: April 14

DNI finished in 3: April 17

DNI finished in 4: April 18

DNI finished in 5: April 18

DNI finished in 6: April 19

DNI finished in 7: April 19

DNI finished at 8: April 20

DNI finished at 9: April 21

RETIREMENTS AND PENSIONS THAT EXCEED A MINIMUM HAVE

DNI ending in 0 and 1: April 24

DNI ending in 2 and 3: April 25

DNI ending in 4 and 5: April 26

DNI ending in 6 and 7: April 27

DNI ending in 8 and 9: April 28

UNIVERSAL ALLOWANCE PER CHILD AND FAMILY ALLOWANCE PER CHILD

DNI ending in 0: April 12

DNI ending in 1: April 13

DNI finished in 2: April 14

DNI finished in 3: April 17

DNI finished in 4: April 18

DNI finished in 5: April 19

DNI finished in 6: April 20

DNI finished in 7: April 21

DNI finished in 8: April 24

DNI finished at 9: April 25

PREGNANCY ALLOWANCE

DNI ending in 0: April 10

DNI ending in 1: April 11

DNI finished in 2: April 12

DNI finished in 3: April 13

DNI finished in 4: April 14

DNI finished in 5: April 17

DNI finished in 6: April 18

DNI finished in 7: April 19

DNI finished at 8: April 20

DNI finished at 9: April 21

ALLOWANCE FOR PRENATAL AND MATERNITY

DNI ending in 0 and 1: April 12

DNI ending in 2 and 3: April 13

DNI ending in 4 and 5: April 14

DNI ending in 6 and 7: April 17

DNI ending in 8 and 9: April 18

SINGLE PAYMENT ASSIGNMENTS

All document completions: April 10 to May 10

NON-CONTRIBUTIVE PENSIONS

DNI ending in 0 and 1: April 3

DNI finished in 2 and 3: April 4

DNI ending in 4 and 5: April 5

DNI ending in 6 and 7: April 10

DNI ending in 8 and 9: April 11

FAMILY ASSIGNMENTS OF NON-CONTRIBUTIVE PENSION

All document completions: April 12 to May 10

UNEMPLOYMENT

DNI ending in 0 and 1: April 24

DNI ending in 2 and 3: April 25

DNI ending in 4 and 5: April 26

DNI ending in 6 and 7: April 27

DNI ending in 8 and 9: April 28

