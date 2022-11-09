Original title: Who can surprise the audience with the release of multiple films “Double 11”?

Cover reporter Zhou Qin

On November 11 (this Friday), “Double 11” will be celebrated, not only shopping carnivals, but also “new” movies. A total of 7 new films were finalized that day, including actor Tu Men’s posthumous work “Call Me Mr. Zheng”, the film “Anti-Black Action” starring Zhou Yiwei, and “Summer of Joy”, which has recently received some attention due to its rough production by netizens. “.

Directed by Lin Delu, and starring Zhou Yiwei, Qin Hailu, Zhang Zhilin, Wang Jinsong, Zeng Zhiwei, and starring Lv Liangwei, Wu Mengda, Wang Xun, and Shao Bing, the movie “Anti-Black Action” released the final trailer and poster today. A bizarre case of falling from a building revealed the violent collection of routine loans, and the evil forces entrenched on one side openly shouted: “Behind me are the people’s police!” Bewildering and intriguing. An ultimate confrontation about money, desire, power, and life is about to begin.

Stills of the movie “Sweeping Action”

The film “Anti-Black Action” not only has a bold theme, but also conveys the positive energy contained in the film to the audience. The star Zhang Zhilin said that no matter where you are, it is very important to society. I am a very fair and just person, so I am very invested in such a script.

Produced by Lin Bingkun and directed by Zou Dequan, the film “Call Me Mr. Zheng” starring the famous actors Tu Men, who won the best actor in many film festivals and the powerful actor Wang Zhener, has recently exposed the “Love Like the Sea” version of the trailer. Start pre-sale. From the perspective of a road movie, the film tells the story of Mr. Zheng, who could not bear to forget his deceased wife. Before he completely lost his memory, he embarked on the final journey to find his wife’s common memory.

A few days ago, the youth campus theme "Summer of Joy" released a preview. The film tells the story of Joy, a "post-90s" girl in Shenzhen, and her three roommates, from entering university, postgraduate studies to entering the society. After 10 years of experience, they finally grew and gained in study, love and career. The main creators of the film are all amateurs, and the plot is nothing special, but due to the poster design and embarrassing dubbing, many netizens complained.

