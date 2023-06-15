who charges this Thursday June 15

This Monday began the payment of the Progress Scholarships granted by the Ministry of Education and the Anses. The objective of this benefit is to assist students of all educational levels so that they can finish their studies.

Progresar Scholarships: June collection dates

The Ministry of Education of the Nation and Anses had the following dates to prove the payments of the Progresar scholarships. The schedule that begins that will end on Friday the 16th.

DNI ending in 0 and 1: Monday 12.

DNI ending in 2 and 3: Tuesday 13.

DNI ending in 4 and 5: Wednesday 14.

DNI ending in 6 and 7: Thursday 15.

DNI ending in 8 and 9: Friday the 16th.

How much do I earn for the Progresar Scholarship in June?

The last increase that was made official for the Progresar Scholarships was in the month of May. The increase announced by the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, was 42%.

The new amounts of the Progress Scholarships are for most of the lines of $12,780. In the case of the Progresar Nursing Scholarships, 5th year students of this career will earn $15,194.

It should be noted that the beneficiaries of the mandatory Progresar, Progresar Trabajo and those entering university or tertiary careers receive 80%.

Every month the remaining 20% ​​is withheld and the accumulated amount is received the following year. Holders of these programs will receive $10,224.

Meanwhile, people who complete and pass their studies in foreign languages ​​this month will receive an extra $12,000.

Progresar Scholarships: how to know if my application was approved

First of all, we must enter My Anses and look for the option “status of my request”.

There we should see if it is under evaluation, approved or rejected.

You can also call lines 130 (Anses) or 0800-999-1066 (Progresar).

How to process the negative certification of Anses

The negative certification is a receipt issued by the National Social Security Administration (Anses) stating that you have not registered any contribution or benefit in your name.

This is the case of the Progresar Scholarships, a joint program between the Ministry of Education and the pension agency, which grants financial support to students of different levels.

Anses: how much and how to collect the Progresar Argentina scholarships

In addition, this receipt shows whether or not you are registered as a Social Monotributista reported by the Ministry of Social Development.

The negative certification obtained through the anses webpage does not require a stamp or signature of an agency agent.

You can also make the consultation through the app Mi Anses with your Cuil and Social Security Code.

The negative certification is a voucher issued by Anses and is valid for 30 days, where records are left that you did not register:

What benefits do you not have to have to obtain the negative certificate?

As an employee in a dependency relationship or as a self-employed, monotributista or worker in private homes.

Retirement or pension.

Affidavits from the Provinces that do not adhere to the Argentine Integrated Pension System (SIPA).

Maternity allowance for worker in private homes.

Unemployment benefit or social plans.

Social work.

AUH

Pregnancy Allowance.

to progress

Social monotributista informed by the Ministry of Social Development.

Negative certification: who is it for?

To people who do not receive any benefit from Anses. Here you can check it online.

What do I need for negative certification?

Cuit/Cuil number.

Negative certification: how do I do it?

Enter the Negative Certification section of the Anses site. Complete the form with your CUIT/CUIL number and the period for which you request the certification. The negative certification obtained over the Internet does not require authentication with the stamp and signature of an Anses agent.

Free line 130. Attention to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What is the cost of the negative certification process?

Free

And the validity?

30 days