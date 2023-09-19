WHO DECIDES WAR Debuts ‘ALTERATIONS CONSULTANTS’: A Nod to Tradition with a Modern Twist

WHO DECIDES WAR Debuts “ALTERATIONS CONSULTANTS” Collection at New York Fashion Week

New York City – WHO DECIDES WAR, a new fashion brand founded by Everard Best (Ev Bravado) and Tela D’Amore, unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 spring and summer collection, called “ALTERATIONS CONSULTANTS”, during New York Fashion Week. The show served as a tribute to Best’s father’s renowned tailor shop, which operated in Long Island during the 1990s and 2000s.

The “ALTERATIONS CONSULTANTS” collection marks a significant milestone for the brand as it presents a complete women’s clothing line for the first time. Best and D’Amore were determined to bring their vision to life, fulfilling the dream their partnership and Best’s father shared.

The collection showcased a range of standout pieces, with the stained glass window pattern taking center stage on denim jackets. These jackets also featured mixed embellishments and distressed detailing, giving them a unique and edgy aesthetic. Additionally, the line included long-sleeved polo shirts, sleeveless tops, and maxi skirts that defied traditional denim construction techniques. One of the most attention-grabbing ensembles was a bandeau top with detachable sleeves, paired with an eye-catching earth-toned patchwork suit.

Another highlight of the 2024 spring and summer collection was the remixed fabric tailoring technique. This innovative approach was evident in various items such as a deep navy suit with white stitching, an asymmetric zippered black leather jacket paired with a mini skirt, and a modern multi-fabric gown featuring a mix of gray, green, and champagne colors.

Everard Best and Tela D’Amore expressed their excitement about the collection, stating, “This collection is particularly special because it pays homage to the tailoring heritage that Best witnessed in his father’s tailor shop during his childhood. It represents our first full collection, allowing us to explore and showcase what our brand stands for. We are more focused and driven than ever.”

“ALTERATIONS CONSULTANTS” by WHO DECIDES WAR garnered praise from the fashion community for its innovative designs, meticulous craftsmanship, and unique storytelling. The brand’s successful debut at New York Fashion Week establishes WHO DECIDES WAR as a groundbreaking force in the fashion industry. Fashion enthusiasts eagerly await the next chapter in the brand’s journey as it continues to push boundaries and redefine modern fashion.

