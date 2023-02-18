The cutting-edge fashion brand WHO DECIDES WAR managed by Everard Best (Ev Bravado) and Tela D’Amore has officially landed on the Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York to release the 2023 autumn and winter series show called “POLITICS AS USUAL”.

When it comes to the common points of WDW, New York and fashion, it is worth noting the magic of collision and mixing. WDW, which explores the fashion field from street style, said that the series is 100% rooted in New York, except for the interpretation of deconstruction In addition to this season’s version, women’s clothing is also inspired by the Victorian era.

It can be seen that the urban elements of New York—whether it is streets, architecture or culture—are transformed into a large number of details, including the stained glass of churches that frequently appear in various forms, the series named after Jay-Z songs, and the series from Wall Street. Inspired improved suits, adidas shell head sneakers, etc., and WDW’s treatment of denim fabrics is also a highlight, boldly using creative techniques such as beard damage, distressing, embroidery, hot drilling, crimping, and splicing , showing the brand’s unconventional DNA; in addition, this time, it also cooperates with the Italian down jacket brand Add, combining its expertise in fabrics and technology to bring a number of outerwear. Interested readers may wish to browse the photo gallery above to view more.