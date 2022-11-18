Article source: Poster fashion WeChat public account

Original Title: (Meeting each other late) Did I just know this trick of showing a small face?

Author: Poster Editorial Department

Last time we talked about[Virtual Idol]. As a result, everyone’s comments are concerned with “what is the degree of facial folding?” and “how to create the degree of facial folding?”.

The degree of facial folding can be simply understood as the three-dimensional sense of the overall face shape and facial features.

The specific manifestations of a high degree of folding are: the front face is narrow, the side is long and deep, and the face is small and three-dimensional!

This picture can explain the “three-dimensional” thing more intuitively👆 The left picture shows a high degree of folding, which means that the side face will have obvious shadows, and the face will appear smaller; on the contrary, the side face with a low degree of folding (right picture) There is a sense of spreading outwards, visually making the face bigger and relatively flatter.

Rare Asian face with high facial fold

Moreover, there is an unwritten rule about “facial folding”: men generally have higher facial folding than females, and Europeans and Americans generally have higher facial folding than Asians.

Therefore, in order to make their side faces look better, many people will pad the bridge of the nose and chin. The purpose is to make the convex places more prominent and increase the three-dimensional effect.

For example, this is your mirror selfie👇

The gray line connection is the inner contour line, and the black connection point is the outer contour line

Draw an inner face line & an outer face line on your front face photo. (Inner contour line = chin-cheekbone-brow peak-frontal bone, outer contour line…is the outermost circle of the face)

Conclusion – The closer the two lines of the inner and outer contours are, the higher the degree of facial folding; the farther they are, the lower the degree of facial folding.

As for the “facial folding degree”, is it too high? Or lower? In fact, you have to make another judgment based on your facial features and overall style, but generally speaking👇

Because this is directly related to the visual size and three-dimensional degree of the face plate.

Give two examples to illustrate👇～

Miss Watson’s facial fold is undoubtedly high. The picture on the left is still with the head sideways. If it is straightened up, the inner/outer contours will overlap. This is the natural “movie face”~

In contrast, Rachel is so low in folding degree, is it obvious that she suffers from being photographed? I don’t know if the face is big or not, but it looks… not small anyway.

And from the comparison above, have you noticed that the side faces of them (Emmas) are wider if their faces are more folded?

Imagine folding a piece of A4 paper and making the two sides wider, so the middle one will be narrower? One reason!

On “How much can a person with a high degree of facial folds enjoy in a group photo”, you can take a look at this photo of Xiao K and Selena in the same frame. In fact, Selena’s face is only the size of a palm, but the disadvantage lies in the degree of folding.

Obviously, the degree of facial folding directly affects the size & three-dimensionality of the face.

BUT! “A high degree of facial folding must be good” can’t be said nonsense. The goddess Julie is going to be moved here again~

Taylor Swift’s Facial Folding > Jolie’s Facial Folding

In contrast, Julie’s face folding degree is low~ But her aura is undoubtedly stronger!

Let’s just talk about her aura, if it weren’t for her wide mandibular angle, she really wouldn’t be able to support it!

So, although we always say that a face with a higher degree of folding is more photogenic, it does not rule out the possibility of a small probability, and the actual situation still has to be “adapted to local conditions”.

But we can draw a conclusion: If you want to create a three-dimensional small face, you can start by increasing the degree of facial folding. If you have this need, just keep reading~

Let’s start with the most important factor affecting the degree of facial folding: the jawline.

Because the part from the cheekbone to the mandible is an important turning point from the front to the side face.

In addition to innate force majeure factors, gaining weight or edema has the greatest impact on our jaws.

Because it is stretched wide by fat, such as little plum👇

Let alone the contour of the mandible after gaining weight, the mandible almost disappears! (Although we still love him) But the original three-dimensional facial features have been obliterated, and the degree of facial folding has dropped by more than a star and a half…

Xiuzhi was also due to swelling for a period of time, resulting in enlarged jawline and reduced facial folds, and was often used by marketing accounts as “plastic surgery”.

But sometimes looking fat is not caused by fat, but edema. Has anyone ever experienced a situation where their face is bigger when they wake up in the morning than before going to bed at night?

This situation is not really a big face, but "edema"! Relieved by massage

This situation is not really a big face, but “edema”! Relieved by massage

We often see celebrities say in interviews: “In order to make myself more photogenic, I drink a cup of black coffee or massage before shooting to help myself quickly drain swelling, making my face smaller and tighter and more photogenic.” This is true. For example, if the poster encounters the situation of shooting stars in the morning, the editorial department will definitely prepare black coffee for the stars in advance.

The phrase “massage to thin the face” is not unreasonable, especially for girls who are prone to edema. Through massage, it can speed up the blood circulation of the face, promote the metabolism of cells, and quickly remove excess water, so as to make the jaw line clearer.

Moreover, the more important function of massage is not only to make the face smaller, but also to make the blood circulation on the face smoother. The benefit of extension is that the absorption of skin care products has been enhanced.

Regarding the massage, the editor would like to emphasize again hoarsely, never press it dry with your hands! !

I’m not a professional masseuse at all, it hurts my face to massage my face with empty hands! The redness and thinning of the stratum corneum are still light, and the wrinkles are torn off and I can only cry…

Massage is also particular about drop, a picture to understand the direction of massage. 👇

If you do it in the opposite direction…the effect will also be in the opposite direction with you

(Speed ​​up the moon in the water, the drooping effect is remarkable)

In addition, the scraping board is also an indispensable tool for Xiaobai.

Jiguang Aura Bear Essential Oil Crystal Scraping Kit

First of all, the shape of this scraping board is so cute, and the bear’s head is still polished by natural red jasper, which can bring energy and maintain its own magnetic field during massage, and oh~ the curvature of the bear’s head’s ears can take care of many acupoints, The edge is also relatively “thick”, even if you don’t have a good grasp of the force, you won’t hurt yourself.

Scraping board + essential oil massage is more suitable for you to do at home. This kit is ready with the matching massage oil, which is very worry-free.

The matching essential oil is this “blossom”, frankincense, jasmine, cistus, and lavender can nourish yin and soothe the liver, and promote circulation. The smell can also soothe anxiety and stress. Here the editor-in-chief shared her usage – in spring, first use the scraping board to scrape the front of the thighs 30 times each night, then scrape the calves → inner thighs 50 times each, the purpose is to soothe the liver. Then, use the essential oil to scrape the jaw line, then apply the essential oil on the palm of your hand, inhale it three times, and finally, meditate for 5-10 minutes, and go to sleep after finishing. Compared with last year, her jaw line and acne situation, this year is really not too good!!!

Have you never thought that our mandibles can still continue to develop after more than ten years of puberty? (I really hope that this second chance of development can be given to my big and small thigh bones)

In addition to fleshy expansion, there may be bone expansion. It’s not impossible for the mandible to get squared/widened.

You should have heard the rumor that “the mandible can grow until the age of 40”! Since it is impossible for us to stop and eat, our mandibles can continue to grow after the normal growth and development cycle. . .

This happened to Ozawa Maju, and the outward expansion of the jawline was quite obvious, almost gradually changing from an obtuse angle to a right angle.

There is also our little princess Fan Ning, whose jaw profile has gradually become square in the past two years, and the degree of facial folding has also become lower. There have been some changes in style, and there is a tendency to gradually develop towards her godmother-Julie (in “Maleficent”).

For bony widening, massaging cannot solve it. At this time, you have to move out the “manual face pinching technique”-makeup!

For example, changing the lightness and darkness of the front side through contouring and highlighting can improve the degree of facial folding.

To put it simply, it is to hide the place where it should be hidden with shadows!

Where to hide? It is between the inner contour line and the outer contour line, the area that you don’t want to be seen!

Remember the inner contour/outer contour mentioned earlier!

When applying the base makeup, choose liquid foundations of different colors, use light liquid foundation for the inner contour, and darker liquid foundation for the outer contour (note that the transition in the middle should be smudged).

Apply contouring on the frontal bone, cheekbones, and forehead (note that these three places are like pillars, and the contouring is the heaviest), connect and blend the three places, and the direction of the blending is: from inside to outside, from bottom to top .

The brow bone is also an inflection point from the front face to the side face (closed-book exam: what is the most important inflection point from the front face to the side face?)

It is best to arrange the contouring/eye makeup on this part~ It is very simple, draw an inverted triangle on the eye. 👇

Finally, apply highlights on the tip of the nose, the bridge of the nose, the peak of the lips, the middle of the face, and the forehead to create a sense of unevenness.

Unlike powdery highlights, the highlighter cream is more skin-friendly, and there will be no obvious powdery feeling after applying it on the face, reducing “marks”.

It is very suitable for creating the inner contour of the face, increasing the degree of folding, and making the face “bang”, especially pay attention to the bridge of the nose, chin, forehead, and apple muscles.

There is a third cause that affects the jaw, and it is the most difficult to deal with: sagging skin!

As the age increases, the loss of collagen in the cheeks makes the jaw muscles lose their support, causing the muscles to sag, and the degree of facial folds becomes lower~

If you want to maintain firm skin, or slow down aging, you often need both internal and external blessings.

Let’s talk about the inside first: Beauty editors think about it every day, we should have enough sleep, exercise in the right amount, and maintain a happy mood…all in order to keep the skin in a good state for a longer period of time.

Let’s talk about the external: stick to sun protection, cleansing, hydrating, anti-aging, and replenish the nutrients the skin needs, so that the skin can slow down and slow down on the road to aging.