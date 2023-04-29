Who doesn’t love variety shows with lots of laughs? “Moe Detective Detective 3” deeply experiences a happy life_Guangming.com

After the third season of “Cute Detective Detective” was officially launched at 8:00 pm on April 28, it won the first place in the iQiyi variety show station with the highest popularity of 6795 in history, and won the daily crown of iQiyi’s soaring list and Maoyan network variety show Hot list daily crown. On the first day of the broadcast, it got X hot searches on the whole network. #谢娜被孙红雷气哥了##徐志生及角遇到黄子韬# and many other famous scenes aroused heated discussions among the audience. “This is the best time that “Hurricane” has been used since it became popular.” “I never expected Lao Mo to be a police undercover agent.” The influence and appeal of the classic comprehensive N-generation. The first episode of the program highly restores the “Hurricane” IP, creating a high-quality after-sales experience of the popular IP, allowing the audience to return to the days when “Hurricane” was popular for all people to follow the drama and interact with all people.

Xie Na was crying by Sun Honglei, and “Moe Detective 3” became famous when it was broadcast

The third season of “Cute Detective Detective” upgrades the adventure experience, and creates a “happy” feeling for the audience with the continuation of the classic story, the high-quality adaptation of the popular IP, and the interaction of emotional value. The first issue follows the IP story background of “Hurricane”, and sets the crime scene in Jinghai City, starting with a hit-and-run case. Li Xiang, Lao Mo, Ning Shuting, Secretary Tao, Lei Ge and others were involved. If key clues are obtained, the murderer can be found and the case can be solved. Ten Mengtan family members and guests are divided into three camps: Qiangsheng Group, Xinshuai Group, and Ring Team. In the process of uncovering the undercover agents of each team and finding real teammates, scenes of hilarious chemical reactions were triggered.

Xie Na gave all the collected evidence to Sun Honglei, but Sun Honglei would rather believe a piece of paper than Xie Na. Xie Na, who was questioned by the trusted captain as an undercover agent, shed tears on the spot; Ci claimed that he was an “identity thief”, but Xu Zhisheng, who had already found the evidence, saw through it, and laughed out loud to show “sarcasm”. The magical chemical reaction of the seven guests contributed to many famous scenes in the first episode of the show.

In addition, the third season of “Cute Detective Detective” restores the content of “Hurricane” to a higher degree, creating a hot IP after-sales experience, and directly hits the hearts of the audience with the restoration of famous scenes and the continuation of new stories. For example, Li Xiang finally had a new ending this time, fulfilling his last wish to rectify the evil forces in Beijing, and healed many distressed viewers. The scenes of Lao Mo killing fish and eating lollipops, Song Xiaobao imitating the dance steps of a mad donkey, etc., also led the audience to dream back to the life of chasing dramas at the beginning of the year. The third season of “Cute Detective Detective” continues to tap the value of IP and continue the vitality of IP, so that the explosive IP can continue to create a “happy” experience for the audience after the end, and accompany the audience to grow together.

In-depth insight into social emotions, “Moe Detective 3” releases “happiness” to lead new thinking on variety shows

Shi Hui, the chief producer and chief director of the third season of “Cute Detective Detective” said in an interview: “We hope to upgrade the ‘adventure’ story and concretize the concept of ‘happy’. Enjoy ‘the happiness of a group of people’.” Affected by environmental factors, in recent years, “revenge tourism” and “revenge consumption” have become normal behaviors of the public. The public needs to find an outlet to vent their emotions, and is more willing to feel positive emotions through extreme behavior. And the third season of “Cute Detective Detective” will not only convey superficial happiness to the audience, but also create a deep, intense, stimulating, and direct-to-heart “happy” experience from the perspective of emotion, thinking, and behavior. .

With the deepening of the public’s exploration of inner needs, a free, unrestricted, and undefined life is more pursued by people. The public’s need for “happiness” is a kind of self-breakthrough under the current situation of contemporary society. For example, the program’s official linkage with the international kite competition launched the “Moe Tan Takes You to the Sky” campaign, and the number of program reservations increased by 20,000 within a week. On the day of the broadcast, the flying ceremony of the giant kite with the portraits of the Mengtan family and pre-booked netizens started, leading the audience and friends to perceive the “happy interaction”; Is it Friday? I just announced the comeback, when will it start broadcasting? Who do you want to see going crazy?” The third season of “Cute Detective Detective” has accurate insights into young people’s emotions in pursuit of a happy life, as well as their obvious needs for group interaction, aiming to output The concept of “happy” provides more positive emotional value to the public.

On May 5, the second phase of the third season of “Cute Detective Detective Detective” will usher in the national spy war IP, and there will be a dream linkage of “Annual Comedy Contest 2”. Lock on iQiyi at 20 o’clock every Friday to follow the third season of “Moe Detective Detective”, let’s enjoy the joy together.

[

责编：杨帆 ]