Who is Claudio Poggi, the governor-elect who breaks with 40 years of PJ in San Luis

For the first time in 40 years, Peronism will not govern the province of San Luis after Claudio Poggi won the election this Sunday, June 11. The history of the election is also shown by the absence of a member of the Rodríguez Saá family among the candidates.

National deputy Claudio Poggi ran for “Cambia San Luis” with Ricardo Endeiza as vice, supported by former governor and former president of the Nation Adolfo Rodriguez Saá.

The current governor, Alberto, Adolfo’s brother, could not seek re-electionand decided that Jorge Omar “Cat” Fernandez, former mayor of Tilisarao, would be its candidate.

Accountant, married with two children, born almost 60 years ago Alcira Gigena (Córdoba), Poggi was already governor of San Luis between 2011 and 2015.

The results of the elections in San Luis

Provincial representative before the Federal Investment Council, Undersecretary of Finance and later Minister of Economy, Poggi was part of the fleeting presidency of Rodríguez Saá in 2001, before arriving in Buenos Aires.

From December 2003 to June 2009, he held a seat in the National Chamber of Deputies with licenses to hold the positions of Minister of Public Works first and of Tourism later, both under the management of Alberto Rodríguez Saá as governor.

In 2011, Alberto Rodríguez Saá accepted Adolfo’s suggestion that Poggi be the candidate for governor. In the elections of that year, Poggi won the governorship: the formula of the Federal Commitment Alliance, made up of Jorge Raúl Díaz, was the winner with almost 57% of the votes.

The Rodríguez Saá brothers exhibited their political discrepancies in a key provincial election

After his governorship, belonging to the Federal Commitment Alliance, Poggi decided not to run for re-election and presented himself as a candidate for national deputy and headed the list of Federal Commitment, formed by Adolfo Rodríguez Saá.

In February 2016, he ceased to belong to the Federal Commitment block to form a one-man block in the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation called “Avanzar San Luis”. In 2017, he was elected as a national senator for the Cambiemos alliance, a position he held.

In 2021 Poggi submitted his formal resignation from the senator seat that he had held since 2017, after being elected as a national deputy for Together for Change in the legislative elections on November 14.

In the elections of this June 11, for the first time since 1983 there was not a Rodríguez Saá on the electoral ballots of San Luis. However, the brothers Alberto and Adolfo played in favor of the two main coalitions.

The official front “Union for San Luis”, with the support of the governor, Alberto, had as its main sub-motto “Celeste unity”who presented the formula formed by the former judge of the San Luis Superior Court of Justice Jorge Fernandez together with the national senator Eugenia Catalfamo for governor and vice, respectively.

On the opposite sidewalk was “Cambia San Luis”, whose main slogan “Advance” was represented by Poggi and by the lawyer Ricardo Endiza.

