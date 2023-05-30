Who is Diana Mondino, the Cordoba chosen by Milei as a candidate in the city of Buenos Aires?

The Cordovan economist Diana Mondino will head the list of national deputies of Libertad Avanza (LLA), the political force of Javier Milei, in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

With Xavier! Everything ready to represent the City as a deputy in Congress. My mission will be to take care of the reinsertion of Argentina to the world. I am proud to accompany you to the presidency, ”Mondino wrote on his Twitter social network account.

Milei’s choice fell on Mondino, who is a professor at Cema University and president of Banco Roela

Criticism of the current economic model and the economist’s proposals are highly valued in various spheres of power, not only in Córdoba. With residence shared between this province and AMBA, Mondino managed to penetrate, based on his active participation in social networks and in the media, a public that today can be classified as the hardest wing of radicalism and PRO.

Mondino, who never considered himself a political or militant cadre and did not have a potential candidacy for the governorship of Córdoba under analysis, has expressed his intention to get involved in politics so that the private sector has, once and for all, a voice.

His reasoning is that those who decide the laws, mainly those related to tax issues, are thought by people who have been in the public service for 30 years, that is, they do not know the reality “on the other side of the counter.”

“Small and medium businessmen have never had a powerful voice in government. Beyond the fact that they called it the government of the CEOs, Macri’s was a failed government, it failed to establish that bridge with the business community that we all thought was going to happen,” says another businessman, who knows Mondino and highlights the contribution that the economist could toast in the public face.