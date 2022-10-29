Everyone should be familiar with Huang Zitao. He is a famous singer with a straightforward personality. Huang Zitao is a very magical person. Huang Zitao has a heart that values ​​love and righteousness, is warm-blooded and kind, and is very real, so he is widely loved by netizens. So, who is Huang Zitao’s girlfriend?

Huang Zitao hasn’t dated yet, and his girlfriend is not Zhang Xueying.Huang Zitao and Yang Mi are filming a new TV series. Because there are many intimate scenes in the drama, many netizens even questioned that Huang Zitao likes Yang Mi, who is fresh, lively and cheerful.。

But maybe everyone doesn’t know, before that, Huang Zitao exposed his mate selection criteria long ago, what is it? That is the elegant lady. Unexpectedly, Wuli Taotao actually likes a type like Lin Chiling. If these two people are together, will there be a sense of conflict? Now Huang Zitao is single. As for Huang Zitao’s ex-girlfriend’s information, there is no record on the Internet, and some of them are just fake girlfriends.