Who is Meghan Roche, Leonardo Di Caprio’s new girlfriend 26 years younger than him

Days ago, the renowned Hollywood actor, Leonardo Dicapriowas photographed with another woman enjoying the beaches of Ibizain Spain, after spending a few months single and away from camera flashes.

Is about Meghan Rochea 22-year-old model, 26 less than him, who was identified by the specialized media as the interpreter’s new partner. Despite her young age, the young she possesses a considerable trajectory on the catwalkswhich has led her to work with the most important brands and designers in the world.

Roberto Cavalli, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana, Yves Saint Laurent, Versace and Ralph Lauren, among others, have summoned Meghan, who started in the modeling world, for their fashion shows with only 15 years.

Despite her important career as a model, it was not until this week that her name ended up jumping to fame.after she was photographed with Di Caprioaboard a boat in the Mediterranean, enjoying the European summer.

Originally from the United States and with more than 400,000 followers on her Instagram account, Roche would have arrived on the Spanish island, according to local media reports, last Friday, when she attended the birthday of victoria lamasdaughter of Lorenzo Lamas.

Since then, and at different events, the young woman was seen walking, eating and even dancing with the actor in one of the most prestigious nightclubs in the area, thus confirming the start of a new relationship.

Leonardo Di Carpio has a new girlfriend and the memes exploded in networks

After the images of the protagonist of Titanic with his new partner were disseminated, on social networks, in addition to referring to the brand new relationship, memes of all kinds spread for an unusual reason: the resemblance between the two.

According to what was published by hundreds of users, especially on Twitter, the young Meghan has a face very similar to that of the actor when he was starting out in the film industry, as one of the great promises.

Thus, dozens of memes and jokes about the similarity between the two appeared and went viral, comparing images with the faces of the two. Here are some of the best posts.

Excuse me for what I’m going to say, but Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend not only looks fourteen years old, but on top of that, IT’S JUST LIKE HIM AS A LITTLE GIRL. Leo I think it’s time to put a stop pic.twitter.com/hDn6bdtp0s — juli🔮 (@cronopiatw) June 8, 2023

Fuck me IT’S JACK FROM TITANIC pic.twitter.com/9qi9FVB8md — juli🔮 (@cronopiatw) June 8, 2023

Leonardo Di Caprio’s new girlfriend is Leonardo Di Caprio himself. pic.twitter.com/PRqOWs7r7E — Lara (@kitelhta) June 9, 2023

Di Caprio’s new girlfriend is just like him when he was young hahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/b6dPJAQy0z — Schnitzel Saracatunga ⭐⭐⭐ (@MilenesaRM1) June 9, 2023

DiCaprio’s new girlfriend is more like DiCaprio than DiCaprio himself pic.twitter.com/pRSOjDWLUS — Nikolai Romanov (@NikolaiRomanovv) June 9, 2023

