Who is Pace Wu’s husband? Information on the profile of Pace Wu’s husband Ji Xiaobo_新广网

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Who is Pace Wu’s husband? Many people don’t know about the profile of Pace Wu’s husband Ji Xiaobo. Let’s take a look now!

1. Who is Pace Wu’s husband Pace Wu’s husband Ji Xiaobo’s profile, Pace Wu is pregnant with three children. According to Taiwan media reports, the 38-year-old actress Wu Peici and her boyfriend Ji Xiaobo have a son and a daughter, Xiao Ruirui is 3 years old, and Hans is 1 year old. Today, she confirmed that she has been pregnant with her third child for seven months, and the due date is mid-July this year.

2. A baby boy with cancer will be born. Pace Wu said she had quit.

3. Pace Wu is pregnant with triplets. According to Taiwan media reports, the 38-year-old actress Wu Peici and her boyfriend Ji Xiaobo have a son and a daughter, Xiao Ruirui is 3 years old, and Hans is 1 year old. Today, she confirmed that she is 7 months pregnant with her third child, and the expected date of delivery is mid-July this year. She will give birth to a baby boy named Cancer.

4. Pace Wu said that she has withdrawn from the entertainment circle and wanted to keep a low profile. She was ashamed to disturb the public with her pregnancy. She wanted to wait until the time to deliver fried rice to her friends. The photos she took on social platforms are still slender hands and feet, not pregnant at all. Wu Peici said that when she was more than six months pregnant, her belly was invisible.

5. But this month I suddenly overeat and don’t want to weigh myself at all. She also revealed that the original goal was to have five children, but it was very tiring to teach the children by herself, so she planned to take a break after giving birth to this child.

6. Personal information of Pace Wu’s husband Ji Xiaobo Pace Wu’s husband is called Ji Xiaobo. Ji Xiaobo is the CEO of Gang Ronghui Capital Co., Ltd., investing in mining, environmental protection, real estate, and gaming industries, with assets of NT$10 billion. Pace Wu has a son and a daughter.

7. Chinese name: Ji Xiaobo.

8. Nationality: Chinese.

9. Nationality: Han nationality

10. Birthplace: Hong Kong

11. Occupation: CEO of Hong Kong Ronghui Capital Co., Ltd.

12. Gender: Male

13. Personal profile of Wu Peici’s husband, Ji Xiaobo, Ji Xiaobo of Daojinsiwen is a killer actress in the entertainment industry. Before dating Pace Wu, she had affairs with several actresses. The list of rumored girlfriends once included Yang Gongru, Lin Xinru and Chen Yaoling.

14. According to recent reports, Mr. Ji Xiaobo has recently invested US$3.1 billion (HK$24.1 billion) to build a Pacific entertainment kingdom in Saipan, the back garden of Japan and South Korea, an American territory in the Pacific Ocean. It is expected to be developed in three phases to create a world-class resort integrating entertainment.

15. The first phase of the company’s six-star hotel will open at the end of 2016. In terms of restaurants, the number of invited chefs from various countries is better, adding up to 14 stars. After the opening of the hotel, it is expected that the total number of stars will reach 18.

16. The mainland variety show “Running Brother” visited Saipan last year. Ji Xiaobo was the host at that time, receiving stars and staff, showing the island style to the Chinese people, and providing a new world tourist destination for China‘s tourism industry in the transition period.

17. How did Pace Wu and Ji Xiaobo meet? It is reported that Wu Peici and Ji Xiaobo met at a friend’s gathering, and then Ji Xiaobo launched an enthusiastic pursuit, flowers, gifts and other intimate surprises, which completely moved the romantic Wu Peici. However, the two broke up in 2012 due to personality differences.

18. In an interview in late 2012, Pace Wu said she was still single and admitted that she wasn’t invested enough in the relationship.

19. More than four months after the breakup, Wu Peici accepted an interview and confessed to Ji Xiaobo: I don’t think I worked hard enough and paid enough, but others (breakup) feel close. It’s clear he has a place in his heart. According to the woman’s boudoir, Pace Wu was disturbed by Hans’ poor health, and he was concerned about Hans’ condition on a daily basis.

20. Heartbeat again.

21. In an interview, Peici Wu publicly announced that she had been unmarried and pregnant for four months, and said that she had received a 10-carat diamond ring worth millions from her boyfriend and was ready to get married. As soon as the news came out, some people publicly blessed, some people publicly envied, Wu Peici himself also published a declaration of happiness on Weibo: Happiness comes too fast.

22. I have no time to prepare. In fact, I didn’t get a certificate, and I’m still unmarried! Next, my first priority is to have a good baby, and then a healthy and lively child. Thank you for your well wishes. She looked like a very happy little woman.

23. However, according to Weibo, Wu Peici, Wu Peici and Ji Xiaobo will not get the license immediately. As for when Wu and Ji registered, the reporter called the agent, and he said: Registration is their private matter, I am not in a position to answer, but we will do everything well.

24. Including the wedding, we will hold it after giving birth.

25. 2017-04-24 Is Wu Peici Married?

