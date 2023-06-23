Who is Patricia Bullrich, the pre-candidate for president in Together for Change

Patricia Bullrich, will compete as a pre-candidate for president in PASO 2023, in the Juntos por el Cambio internship. She will accompany him in the formula the national deputy of the UCR, Luis Petri.

The referent of the PRO, was born on August 11, 1956 in Buenos Aires. She graduated with a degree in Sociology from the UBA. She has graduate studies. In 2013, she received her PhD in Political Science.

As for work, he dabbled in the public and private spheres.

Political career of Patricia Bullrich

Within her political career, Patricia Bullrich, had a step since 1973 within the Peronist Youth.

In 1993, she was elected as a deputy for the Capital. As an official, one of hers or her first experiences was in the Undersecretary of Municipal Affairs in the Ministry of the Interior of Argentinaduring the 90’s.

Then, in 1999, he took over as Secretary of Criminal Policy and Penitentiary Affairs at the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.

In 2000 and 2001, during the government of Fernando de la Rúa, he was Minister of Labour, Employment and Human Resources Training. He also held the position at the head of the Ministry of Social Security.

Patricia Bullrich with Macri

In 2015, he joined the PRO, led by Mauricio Macri, and when he took over as president the appointed Bullrich as Security Minister.

With the victory of Alberto Fernández, in the 2019 elections, he stopped occupying that position and without any participation in the Executive, Bullrich took over the presidency of the PRO.

The launch of Patricia Bullrich with Luis Petri

Luis Petri will accompany me as a candidate for Vice President of the Nation. With Luis, we share values ​​and the same view of what Argentina needs: order to progress. Together we will lead with courage and conviction the definitive change of our country. #LaFuerzaDelCambio pic.twitter.com/Pp8HANVgKl — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) June 22, 2023





