Who is Samuel Chatto, the real heartthrob who makes “baked pottery”

Samuel Chattoa free soul imbued with the artistic talents that flow in her lineage, he stands out as the eldest son of Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto, and as the eldest of Princess Margaret’s grandsons.

Born on July 28, 1996 at London’s prestigious Portland Hospital, Samuel David Benedict Chatto, affectionately nicknamed Sam, is now 27 years old. His childhood was spent in the charming estates of Kensington, London, until he entered Eton College at the age of 11, following in the footsteps of various members of the royal family, including his brother Arthur, as well as Princes William and Harry.

Who is Samuel Chatto? The Royal Heartthrob Who Makes “Kiln-Baked Pottery”

The 27-year-old then studied Art History at Edinburgh University, graduating in 2018. He later completed a six-week internship at the North Shore Pottery in Scotland and is now carving out a career as a potter. That is how he set up his own ceramic studio in 2019.

In dialogue with the Daily Mail in 2019, he said: “I am working in clay to create functional and sculptural ceramics fired in a wood-fired kiln from my home and studio in West Sussex. I have always had a strong affinity for creating objects, having spent much of my childhood creating imaginary landscapes and sculptural models, which naturally led me to clay during my later years in school.

“My creative practice took a backseat while I was studying Art History in Edinburgh, but was revived, in the summer of 2017, with a visit to North Shore Pottery. “Inspired by what I had seen in Scotland, and completely uninspired by my three months’ work in the commercial art market, I spent my weekends setting up a small studio at home to rediscover my creativity and built a wood-burning oven in the bottom of my garden.”

Samuel Chatto a creative and free soul

Samuel Chatto, a spiritual adventurer and yoga practitioner, had a transformative experience while teaching in India with his then-girlfriend, Sophie Pipe. In an Instagram post in 2019, the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-nephew shared his gratitude for completing six weeks of intense training in India, an experience that left a profound impact on him.

Seeking to nourish his soul, Samuel adopted a vegan diet and often shared inspiring posts on Instagram. One showed him in the foothills of the Himalayas and in the ancient city of Petra in Jordan, wearing a traditional Arab keffiyeh alongside a police officer, writing: “My life is complete.”

Although Sam and Sophie were said to have been a couple for over four years, they eventually broke up, deleting photos of their time together from their social media. After his split from Sophie, who is now a gardener, Sam found love in Eleanor Ekserdjian, another Edinburgh University graduate and daughter of an art teacher.

As an artist, the young man collaborated on projects with Eleanor, who also used his image as a subject in some of her works. They met at Tatler’s Little Black Book party in November of last year.

The close bond between Samuel and his younger brother Arthur is evident on social media, where Sam has shared photos of the two together, including one on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day, accompanied by the message: “I love you bro ( and I’m not just saying that because you’re so big you could crush me).”

Over the years, Samuel Chatto showcases his journey through life with a huge fan base on his Instagram account where he has 98k followers. Although the most prominent members of the royal family usually have official pages, the young man has his own personal page due to his lower position in the succession hierarchy to the British throne. As the son of Lady Sarah Chatto, he is 29th in the line of succession.

