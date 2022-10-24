Henry Miller didn’t care at all about “turning” his thoughts; on the other hand, Nathan Zuckerman, the ghost writer of Philip Roth, in the classic Italian translation then unfortunately corrected for a new Einaudi edition, did nothing but “turn sentences”. Isn’t this, after all, the main or even exclusive work, the duty of an author?

The huge biography that Blake Bailey dedicated to Roth (recently released for Einaudi, and with a rather troubled path in America) answers practically any question one might ask about the figure of the author of Portnoy’s Lament. or American Pastoral, just to be clear some of the great classics of the twentieth century: but inevitably not one of them.

Philip Roth all his life did nothing but turn sentences, this is true, but at the same time he devoted himself to all kinds of activities without neglecting the erotic ones, he quarreled furiously with his partners, escaped Jacqueline Kennedy, traveled a lot and taught with great success literature at the University, paradoxically chasing a Nobel Prize that was denied him from year to year; and he was really sorry, as the biographer tells us.

He acquired a solid reputation as a somewhat predatory male and as a ruthless misogynist, he did not escape controversy, in short, he was a happy fighter to fight, always with the suspicion of being in the wrong. Bailey, who is a very famous biographer (it was he who discovered the truth about the famous episode of Christmas 1888, when the artist cut off his ear in the book dedicated years ago to Van Gogh), worked with the writer for many years, in a climate of mutual complicity; he has collected an immense amount of documents and does not take a position on Roth’s “man character”. But you can see that he liked him enormously.

Cynthia Osick wrote in the New York Times, when the book was widely anticipated, on the eve of its release: “The nineteenth-century novel is still alive and well. His name today is ‘biography’; its nature is that of a Dostoevskian greatness. And the exhaustive life of Philip Roth composed by Blake Bailey is – to put it bluntly – a narrative masterpiece ».

But biography is also an enigmatic genre, it can become a novel of novels, as in some cases sublime, perhaps think of Zweig’s Balzac or Ellman’s Joyce, or an attempt to reduce the writer’s “character”, the only that really interests us, in his life as a human being. The two aspects, if there is literature, never completely coincide, sometimes they don’t do it at all. If, say, the writer as a person has been a bad subject, or at least questionable, or subsequently condemned by a morality that has evolved in the meantime, are his books for this less beautiful or less ugly?

Somehow this short circuit between literature and militancy was about to happen to Bailey, because just as the biography was coming out in America, he was accused of previous sexual harassment; and although he was not even investigated, he had the book canceled by the Norton publisher, who had already sold quite a few copies but preferred to shred the remainder: as if it were infected.

The matter, apart from a certain mass media and social noise, had no real consequences because the biography was printed a few months later by another publisher, and there were no second thoughts among the European translators. Now all that remains is to read it, and it is an extraordinary ride (a thousand pages) through the life of a man, and the “real” references – it would seem there really are all – of his fantastic activity, of his heroism as a writer. For loyal readers, a boon.

For those who, like Nabokov, believed that work and biography should be distinct and not influence each other, a curiosity to be satisfied with caution.

“There is one thing that you must keep well in mind (he intimated for example to his students at Cornell about the Recherche – at the center among other things in this period of a great exhibition at the National Library of France, with all the papers and the variants and second thoughts and corrections) the work is not an autobiography, the narrator is not Proust himself and the characters have never existed except in the author’s mind.

Let’s not deal, therefore, with his life which in this case is not important and indeed would only cause confusion, above all because the narrator and the author are similar in more than one respect and move about in the same environment ». But the author of Lolita was, in this regard, a true extremist. Roth, as for himself, would not have agreed. And who knows, maybe not even Proust.