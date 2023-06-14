Who is the bank related to River that will head the list of senators for Milei

The presidential candidate for Freedom Advances, Javier Mileyconfirmed this Tuesday who will lead the ticket of national senators for the province of Buenos Aires. Is about Juan Ignacio Napoliformer director of the Association of Argentine Banks and adviser to the presidency of Jorge Brito in River Plate.

“I look very good in that position, the truth. Congress is a fundamental place for what is coming, but it is a position that I had not thought of before. I think that is where I can best help Javier. I always had a lot of confidence in myself and I think I’m facing an opportunity, perhaps the most important of my life, and I’m not going to miss it”, said Nápoli.

The businessman, Bachelor of Business Administration from the Universidad Católica Argentina, President of Banco de Valores, of Valores Afisa (Uruguay), of Napoli Inversionesmember of the Board of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange and member of Adeba, thus makes his first foray into party politics.

Juan Ignacio Nápoli with Diana Mondino, candidate for deputy for La Libertad Avanza.

“I’m starting this path on party issues and candidacies, but I’ve always participated in public life and I’ve been talking to Javier for a long time,” said the banker.

Also, in communication with Political Newsrecounted: “I had an offer and I accepted because I believe that Javier Milei is the only candidate who can carry out the transformations that Argentina needs. He knows how to do it, he has knowledge and desire ”.

“You have to get involved and take risks.. When everything looks so bad, you have to prop up the one who can turn the situation around and solve the problems of the Argentines,” reflected the candidate for national senator for Buenos Aires.

Nápoli with the former president of River Rodolfo D’onofrio at the Monumental.

Regarding his role in the world of football, Nápoli was a member of River and is now a financial adviser to the management of another banker, Jorge Brito, in charge of the club.

The assembly of Javier Milei

In recent weeks, Milei has made two liberal economists official as her candidates. Diana Mondino, pre-candidate for national deputy in the City and Bertie Benegas Lynch, who will lead the list of national deputies for the province of Buenos Aires.

He also announced that the legislator Ramiro Marra will be his aspirant to the Head of Government of Buenos Aires and the agricultural businessman Sebastián Etchevehere as his candidate for governor of Entre Ríos.

Bussi came out third in Tucumán and defended Milei: “He cannot be held responsible”

“They had told us that we did not have a team. And we continue to drop another lie on us. With Carlos Rodríguez, Roque Fernández, Diana Mondino, Darío Epstein and now Bertie we continue to show that we have a technically and politically solid team to get Argentina out of decadence”, said Milei.

However, in the provincial elections, the challenges continue: the candidate for governor of La Libertad Avanza in Tucumán, Ricardo Bussi, came in third place in the elections on Sunday, June 11, more than 55 points below the winner of the PJ, Osvaldo Jaldo.

