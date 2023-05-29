Who is the c person in Youth With You Li Wenhan’s personal information and background introduction_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About youth with you who is the c person? Youth with you Li Wenhan’s personal information and background information. Many people don’t know this. Now let’s take a look…

Who is the C position of your youth?

1. Who is the C position of your youth? It is reported that “Youth with You” tentatively assumes that the C position is Li, and Li’s little brother is not an outsider. As an artist under Lehua, Li actually debuted for many years.

2. As the initial C position of “Youth with You” this time, many fans are also gratified.

3. Recently, the theme song of the same name “Youth with You” was exposed. From the stage photos, it can be seen that Li is firmly standing in the C position. The name of C in “Youth With You” is Li, and he is teammates with Yi Bo, the mentor of “Creation 101”.

4. I have rich stage experience, and I deserve the C position in the show this time. It is reported that Li is the vocal director of UNIQ, and he has already blazed his own path. Li, born in 1994, is from Hangzhou. He is handsome and charming. He is versatile and can swim.

5. Can play classical guitar. I learned to swim when I was a child and won many awards. My guitar is level 9. Li used to be able to study in the United States, but because of his love of music, he finally gave up and went to South Korea for an internship. After returning, I signed a contract with Lehua.

6. In fact, Li should be regarded as the senior among the trainees, and Ai Bo is a member of the group. However, since UNIQ is not famous, everyone has their own way. The theme song of last year’s “Idol Trainee” was Kun in the C position, and Kun finally debuted in the C position.

7. So to some extent, the C position also indicates who will be the second Kun, so the discussion about the C position has never diminished. As a C position, the little brother is naturally compared with the previous C position Kun. Li debuted earlier, he has stage experience and basic skills.

8. On this point, Kun is similar. In the later period, Kun used his own efforts and strength to keep the C position. He also hopes that Li can use his strength in the next competition and achieve good results.

9. Youth has you. Brief introduction and background of Li.Chinese name: Li

10. Alias: Rabbit, Little Squirrel, Man Han

11. Nationality: Chinese.

12. Nationality: Han

13. Constellation: Cancer

14. Blood type: type a.

15. Height: 180cm

16. Weight: 64kg

17. Birthplace: Hangzhou, Zhejiang

18. Date of Birth: July 22, 1994

19. Occupation: Singer, actor, host

20. Brokerage company: Yuehua Entertainment

21. Representative works: Falling in Love, Immortal Body, Crazy Blood Basket, I Want to See You Smile.

22. In fact, Li can be regarded as a senior figure in Lehua Entertainment. In fact, participating in “Youth with You” debut as a trainee can be said to have both advantages and pressure. In September 2014, Li officially became a member of UNIQ. In October,

23. Released the first single “Falling in love” with the group, and officially debuted on the Korean music program “M! Countdown”; in April 2015, released the first mini album “EOEO You+” with the group; in October,

24. Released the second digital single “Best Friend” with the group; in March 2016, sang the ending song “My Dream” for the movie “Dream Partner” with the group; since April,

25. Began to host the Korean variety talk show “Hello, China!” “Regular guest; in July, regular participation in Dragon TV’s reality show “Star Alliance”; in May 2018,

26. Participated in the youth campus drama “Hot Blood Crazy Basket”; starred in the love idol drama “Want to See You Smile” in the same month; in July, starred in the suspenseful costume drama “Hot Blood Academy” and released his first EP “Immortal”; 2019 January 18,

27. Participated in the iQiyi Youth Inspirational Variety Show “Youth with You”.

In this article, I have finished sharing the relevant information about who is the c person in Youth With You Li Wenhan’s personal information and background introduction. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.