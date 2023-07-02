Who is the federal judge who killed two teenagers who tried to rob him in Quilmes?

A federal judge of the Chamber of San Isidro and his custodian killed two 18-year-olds and injured another 16-year-old. It happened after an attempted assault at the exit of a polygon in Quilmes.

The event occurred this Saturday afternoon when Ernesto García Maañón was leaving a tournament played at the Tiro Federal de Quilmes, when they were intercepted by five and seven armed robbers. The sequence was recorded by security cameras.

“They blocked their path, pounced and opened the car doors for them, grabbing them to get them out.”, detailed judicial sources.

At that moment, the magistrate and his custodian drew their firearms and They started shooting with the thieves. As a result of the confrontation, one of the assailants, identified as 18-year-old Nicolás Martínez, died at the scene: he received a shot in the thorax and another in one of his legs.

Two other youths, ages 18 and 16, were injured and were transferred in serious condition to the Iriarte Hospital. This morning the death of the major, identified as Emmanuel Jorge Cartagena, was confirmed: one of the shots hit him in the lung. The other teenager underwent surgery and was in reserved status.

At the scene of the attack, a pistol with no visible number or caliber was seized, while the autopsy operation on the bodies of the two young men who died was awaited to establish the number of shots they received and in which areas of the body.

“Both the dead criminal and the wounded have extensive criminal records”, assured a researcher to Télam. Meanwhile, the judge and his custodian are unharmed and no belongings were taken from them.

During the early hours of the morning, the Prefecture carried out the tests to determine how many shots were fired in total, while criminals who managed to escape are intensely wanted.

In the case, the prosecutor Martín Conde intervenes, from the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 3 of Quilmes, and for the participation of the minor, the prosecutor María Julia Botasso intervenes, from the juvenile jurisdiction 2 of the same Judicial Department.

Prosecutor Conde launched an investigation into the crimes of “homicide and injuries”although he did not take temper towards the judge or with his custody, considering that they acted within the self defense. To confirm this figure, the researchers await the results of the autopsies, the weapons tests and the analysis of the videos that captured the piranha attack.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor for minors Bottaso ordered the testimonial statements to the victims and carried out the actions corresponding to the crime of “attempted aggravated robbery”at the same time that it ordered the detention of the 16-year-old adolescent before the Guarantee Court No. 1 of Quilmes.

Who is Ernesto García Maañón, the judge who killed two teenagers

García Maañón is 74 years old and is one of the judges with the longest experience in the Criminal Chamber of Appeals and Guarantees of the Judicial Department of San Isidro.

There, he had in his hands highly known and controversial files. Among them are the causes for the crime of Maria Marta Garcia Belsuncethe assault on the journalist “Baby” Etchecopar and, less than a month ago, denied the release of Robledo Puch.

The chambermaid, who has several of his relatives linked to the Judiciary, also joined Chamber III, which confirmed in April the elevation to trial for the eight defendants for the death of Diego Maradona.

“He was a first instance judge, then a correctional judge and after the reform of the accusatory system in 1998 he became a Chamber judge. He has more than 25 years as a judge”indicated judicial sources to Télam.

He is a postgraduate and doctoral professor in the specialty of Criminal Procedure Law at the Faculty of El Salvador. In addition, he is also the author of the book “Simple homicide and aggravated homicide” and co-author, together with legal doctor Alejandro Basile, of “Abortion and infanticide”, both published by Editorial Universidad.

On the other hand, García Maañón had an unusual activity: He went twice a month to practice shooting. It is not a minor fact, since the attempted robbery was at the exit of the Federal Shot of Quilmes. In this sense, the researchers assume that the judge He had experience handling firearms.





