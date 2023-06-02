Who is the leading actor in Jay Chou’s new song MV? Relevant information revealed about the top ten highlights of Jay Chou’s new song MV_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Who is the leading actor in Jay Chou’s new song MV? Many people still don’t know the relevant information about who is the leading actor in Jay Chou’s new song MV. Now let’s take a look…

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Who is the leading actor in Jay Chou’s new song MV? Many people still don’t know the relevant information revealed about the top ten highlights of Jay Chou’s new song MV. Let’s take a look now!

1. Who is the leading actor in Jay Chou’s new song MV? Jay Chou’s new song “Say I Don’t Cry” was launched last night, and the song MV was also launched at the same time. In the official MV, both Jay Chou and Ashin appeared. At that time, there were still heroes and heroines in the family. Who is the male lead in the mv? The profile of the long-haired boy is a bit like Haruma Miura.

2. With a super small face, the actor of Jay Chou’s new song mv is Japanese actor Keisuke Watanabe, whose representative work is “The Baptism of Kamen Rider”.

3. Brief introduction of Keisuke Watanabe:

4. Gender: Male

5. Constellation: Scorpio

6. Date of Birth: November 21, 1993

7. Birthplace: Miyagi, Sendai, Japan

8. Occupation: Actor

9. More Chinese names: Watanabe Keisuke/Watanabe Keisuke

10. Five highly acclaimed works:

11、

2018 Masked Knight: King Kamen Rider

12、

2018 Masked Knight Hirai Generation FOREVER Masked Knight Hirai Generation FOREVER

13、

2019 Theater Edition Kamen Rider King Over Quartzer Theater Edition Kamen Rider Gio Over Quartzer

14、

2020 Kamen Rider King NEXT TIME Geiz Majesty Kamen Rider Gio NEXT TIME Gates, Maggie.

15. Jay Chou’s new song “Don’t Cry”. Watch the MV.

16. Jay Chou’s new single “Say I Don’t Cry” started at 11 o’clock last night. Have you all set the alarm clock early, waiting for the first time to listen to the song? But unexpectedly, until 11 o’clock in the middle of the night, the system crashed directly. After about ten minutes, the system resumes.

17. Although it costs 3 yuan to listen to the new single, 1.6 million copies have been sold on the QQ music platform alone! Are you one of them?

18. The MV of “Say Good or Not to Cry” is also released simultaneously. Jay Chou also appeared in person. It seems that the weight loss is very successful! Ashin also sang a song on May Day!

19. The heroine of this MV story is actually the sister of the milk tea shop!

20. I met my little photographer when delivering milk tea, and it was love at first sight.

21. The two met and fell in love.

22. But they separated for some reason until the end.

23. Netizens carefully sorted out the top ten highlights of Jay Chou’s new song MV, super heartwarming!

24. The heroine of 1.1. The MV is Miyoshi Ayaka, and the hero is Keisuke Watanabe.

25. 2. The MV pokes the face – “Secrets That Can’t Be Told”.

26, 3. Number three. The 1:38 second episode of the MV is the melody of “Suddenly Miss You”, and then Ashin comes out; the 1:46 second is the melody of “Promised Happiness”.

27. 4. Ding Ding, the tea shop where the woman works in 4. MV is Jay Chou’s favorite milk tea shop.

28. 5. In the MV, the university where the male protagonist was admitted is called GRASSJELLY University of Art. GRASS JELLY is a video of celestial grass. Many MVs of Mayday were shot by them

29. 6. MV heroine riding a bicycle and handing things – “Sunny Day”.

30. 7. The topic no.1 on the sign held by the heroine of the MV at 2 minutes and 19 seconds refers to the first place in the super talk of the sunset red group.

31. 8. In the 3 minutes and 48 seconds of the MV, the combination of Jay Chou and Mayday Ashin’s name coincides with Friday, and Jay Chou mentioned the Friday group at the Mayday concert before.

32. 9. The new song actually has the same BGM melody as the Olon Perfume commercial song, but the key is different. The one in the commercial is tuned, the one in the commercial is A flat major, and the new song is B flat.

33, 10. The place where the hero and heroine get together and reunite is the classic Tokyo Tower. After breaking up, it is specially replaced with the Sky Tree, because the Tokyo Tower has always symbolized the must-arrival station for lovers.

34. See Liang Jingru’s MV “Pain to Breathe” and Andy Lau Sammi Cheng’s movie “Slimming Men and Women” It is a place where lovers are together!

This article has finished sharing the relevant information about who is the leading actor in Jay Chou’s new song MV. The top ten highlights of Jay Chou’s new song MV. I hope it will be helpful to everyone.