who is the only defendant who will be tried by a popular jury

Ramiro Gutierrez he was 24 years old when he ran over Facundo Castillo the early morning of December 19, 2021. This coming week the trial for which he is accused of murdering him will begin. What is known so far about the only defendant in the case.

Gutiérrez has been living for years in General Roca, in JJ Gómez. As they commented, he was recognized in the area for his eccentric way of life.

At the time of the act for which you are charged, He was driving a high-end van brand BMW X1 2016 model.

together with his brother, They are race car drivers.. They competed at the regional level in the Gol Monobrand.

the day of the event suffered a double jaw fracture. The defense asked that he be kept in a cell until the treatment in Cipolletti was finished and tHe had to be intervened by a surgeon maxillofacial. Later he was transferred to Viedma, after almost eight months that the court order provided for the transfer of Gutierrez to a prison of the Río Negro prison service.

how was the fact

The event occurred on December 19, 2021 at 07:08 in the morning at the end of an electronic party that took place in the vicinity of the street Julio Dante Salto and route 22 of Cipolletti. In this context, there was a discussion between the group led by the accused Ramiro Gutiérrez and the friends of Facundo Castillo, the fatal victim.

According to the accusation of the prosecution and the complaint, Gutiérrez would have gotten into his BMW truck, crossed the red light and made a U turn. Then, he accelerated in the direction of the shoulder where the young people were and with the front of his truck he hit Facundo Castillo and dragged him 14 meters . Another person managed to push the group of five friends and saved them from being run over.

Based on that sequence, Gutiérrez He was accused of the murder of Facundo and for the five attempted murders of the other young people. The defense, instead, raised a manslaughter, without the intent to kill.

Gutierrez was more than 30 hours on the run and then he turned himself in at a Cipolletti police station along with a lawyer.

As reported, the prosecutor in the case confirmed that He will ask for a sentence of more than 12 years.

What Gutiérrez said about the fact

In the third accusation control hearing that will continue on November 15, Gutierrez exclaimed “I’m afraid of being wrongfully convicted«. The young man was detained in the Viedma prison but later they transferred him to Cipolletti to initiate the pre-trial instance, he said again that it was an accident and that he has a very great social condemnation.

«In all hearings there are a lot of journalists and the next day I appear in all the newspapers. I’m not doomed I am guilty of causing an accident“He explained and again apologized to the family of the young man from Neuquén.

The defendant’s family gave their version of the event through pamphlets that were posted at different points in Cipolletti. “Without truth there is no justice” accompanied by strong images of Ramiro Gutiérrez, the accused of killing Facundo Castillo.

“We trust in God and justice, we want the truth to come to lightz. There can be no justice without truth,” the pamphlets say.

Relatives detailed from their point of view how that tragic night unfolded. “On December 19, Ramiro went out with his friends to a party at La Nonina. At the end the streets were overflowing with cars and drunk people. He makes an advance maneuver invading the opposite lane and a car in front demands that he pull over to the shoulder and a group of passersby who were walking along the side of the road reproach him for the maneuver,” they explained.

As they described, at that moment an argument began and two of Gutiérrez’s friends were physically attacked. When the defendant tried to separate them, he received a blow to the face that caused a triple jaw fracture.

“When he managed to escape, he noticed that his companions were not on top of the truck, he decided to look for them and went to the group of people who had attacked them, stopping at a safe distance, but managing to disperse”, the story continues. At that moment, according to the brochure, the group of people began to hit the truck.

After the attacks, “Ramiro, overwhelmed by panic, seeks to flee from the aggression by going backwards. During that maneuver, the tragic accident of Facundo Castillo occurred. The family alleges that at trial this will be proven with evidence.

“Ramiro did not intend to kill anyone, he was just trying to flee from the threat. We trust in God and justice. Facundo’s death was a tremendous misfortune that was neither wanted nor noticed.” Gutiérrez’s story ends.

What will the trial be like?

Next Monday May 8 at 8.30 they will meet in courts the 12 members of the popular jury selected together with the defense lawyers, the complaint, the trial judge and family members.

Before the conflict that would postpone the trial for a few weeks, the The Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on March 27 that the draw for the 60 possible jurors for the trial was carried out.

There will be 30 men and 30 women from the constituency (between Catriel and Fernádez Oro) who must attend the selection hearing scheduled for Friday, May 5. After being interviewed, the parties will apply the legal filters to achieve an impartial jury and 16 people will be selected: 12 main jurors and 4 substitutes.

The 12 people will be in charge of judging Ramiro Gutiérrez from Monday, May 8 for the murder of Facundo Castillo that occurred at the exit of an electronic party, in December 2021.

