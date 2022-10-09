Recently, the “Story of the Tang Dynasty” starring Yang Xuwen and Yang Zhigang was launched. Although the public is quite controversial about the casting of the leading roles, the drama still attracted a large number of audiences with its suspenseful and strange-style plot. So who played the role of the Prince of Tang Dynasty Weird Stories? Let’s find out together!

Who is the Prince of Tang Dynasty Weird Stories?

The prince is Li Longji.

The subtitle next to the first episode states that the story is set during the Tang Jingyun period.

In history, Jingyun was the era name of Tang Ruizong Li Dan, which lasted only three years. For three years of Jingyun, Li Dan was passed on in Li Longji. In the first year of Tang Long, Li Dan’s third son, King Li Longji of Linzi, and Princess Taiping jointly launched a palace coup in Chang’an City, the imperial capital, killing Empress Wei and Princess Anle, and completely annihilating the Weishi Group, known as the Tang Long coup in history.

As a result of this coup, Li Dan was restored as Tang Ruizong, and Li Longji was established as the crown prince. Princess Taiping’s power was even stronger, and he directly interfered in the affairs of the state.

Therefore, in the play, the princess and the prince refer to Princess Taiping and Prince Li Longji respectively. Both of them have cultivated power in the court and the opposition, and they have great power. Even Su Wuming and Lu Lingfeng can control the changes in their official positions.

What is the name of the actor who plays the crown prince in the story of the Tang Dynasty?

“The Story of Tang Dynasty” has Liu Zhiyang, who plays the prince of the dynasty, and the historical prototype is Li Longji, Emperor Xuanzong of Tang Dynasty.

Liu Zhiyang graduated from the Central Academy of Drama and entered the entertainment industry in 2011, starring in film and television works such as “Dog Fighting”, “Soul Ferry”, “Yangko” and “The Most Beautiful Youth”.

Although Liu Zhiyang’s role as the prince this time is not particularly large, it has significance and can promote the development of the plot.

