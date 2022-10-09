Home Entertainment Who is the Prince of Tang Dynasty’s Weird Story? Liu Zhiyang’s personal information
Entertainment

Who is the Prince of Tang Dynasty’s Weird Story? Liu Zhiyang’s personal information

by admin
Who is the Prince of Tang Dynasty’s Weird Story? Liu Zhiyang’s personal information

Recently, the “Story of the Tang Dynasty” starring Yang Xuwen and Yang Zhigang was launched. Although the public is quite controversial about the casting of the leading roles, the drama still attracted a large number of audiences with its suspenseful and strange-style plot. So who played the role of the Prince of Tang Dynasty Weird Stories? Let’s find out together!

Who is the Prince of Tang Dynasty Weird Stories?

The prince is Li Longji.

The subtitle next to the first episode states that the story is set during the Tang Jingyun period.

In history, Jingyun was the era name of Tang Ruizong Li Dan, which lasted only three years. For three years of Jingyun, Li Dan was passed on in Li Longji. In the first year of Tang Long, Li Dan’s third son, King Li Longji of Linzi, and Princess Taiping jointly launched a palace coup in Chang’an City, the imperial capital, killing Empress Wei and Princess Anle, and completely annihilating the Weishi Group, known as the Tang Long coup in history.

As a result of this coup, Li Dan was restored as Tang Ruizong, and Li Longji was established as the crown prince. Princess Taiping’s power was even stronger, and he directly interfered in the affairs of the state.

Therefore, in the play, the princess and the prince refer to Princess Taiping and Prince Li Longji respectively. Both of them have cultivated power in the court and the opposition, and they have great power. Even Su Wuming and Lu Lingfeng can control the changes in their official positions.

See also  Waiting for velomobiles, more than an e-bike, less than a car

What is the name of the actor who plays the crown prince in the story of the Tang Dynasty?

“The Story of Tang Dynasty” has Liu Zhiyang, who plays the prince of the dynasty, and the historical prototype is Li Longji, Emperor Xuanzong of Tang Dynasty.

Liu Zhiyang graduated from the Central Academy of Drama and entered the entertainment industry in 2011, starring in film and television works such as “Dog Fighting”, “Soul Ferry”, “Yangko” and “The Most Beautiful Youth”.

Although Liu Zhiyang’s role as the prince this time is not particularly large, it has significance and can promote the development of the plot.

Original title: Who is the prince who plays the prince, what is the name of the actor who plays the prince?

Responsible editor: Fang Di

You may also like

The “Made in Italy” hydrogen buses are starting

Inventory of anime characters with super weird hairstyles...

The real case of Harbor House丨Hangzhou Zhen Aoyuan...

Charlie Puth on the cover of a Chinese...

An Exclusive Closer Look at the Latest A-COLD-WALL*...

Il Giornalone, the satirical special of La Stampa:...

The peach blossoms of the zodiac help sweet...

Wu Qingfeng’s new album was officially released, surprise...

Pingtan Strait Music Commune Masters Training Camp and...

Rian, the originator of Hallyu, was exposed to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy