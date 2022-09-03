Home Entertainment Who is Xiao Hu Fei in the rumor of flying fox
Who is Xiao Hu Fei in the rumor of flying fox

The “Flying Fox Story” TV series is directed by Lian Yiming, starring Qin Junjie, Liang Jie, and Xing Fei, and Lin Yushen is specially invited to lead the leading role, especially He Rundong, Ye Xiangming, Huang Mengying, Liu Yufeng, and Hailing. Who played Xiao Hu Fei in the Legend of Flying Fox?

The actor of Xiao Hu Fei in Qin Junjie’s “Flying Fox Story” is Zhang Zihao, who plays Hu Fei’s youth in the play.

Zhang Zihao once played the role of Little Torre in the 2017 version of Jin Yong’s martial arts drama “The Legend of the Condor Heroes”. In addition, he has also acted in many works such as Dongshan Qing Hou Xue and “Wind and Rain Time-honored Brand”.

Xiao Hu Fei, played by Zhang Zihao, is a very agile and arrogant young man. Although he is young, he loves to fight against injustice. He has already begun to show the demeanor of a generation of heroes.

