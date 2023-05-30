Who is Zhang Xinyu’s bridesmaid? Information about Zhang Xinyu’s bridesmaid’s personal profile photo_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About who Zhang Xinyu’s bridesmaid is Zhang Xinyu’s bridesmaid’s personal profile photo Many people don’t know this, let’s take a look now! 1. Zhang Xin…

1. Who is Zhang Xinyu’s bridesmaid? Zhang Xinyu’s bridesmaid’s profile photo, who is Wei’an’s bridesmaid? Today is the wedding of Zhang Yin and He Jie. Although the two are very low-key, news of Zhang Yin’s wedding has been exposed on the Internet. So who is Wayne’s maid of honor? Let’s take a look! There will reportedly be at least two actresses on the bridal team.

4. According to reports, there will be at least two actresses in the bridal team. One is Zhang Yin’s best friend Jiang Chen, and the other is Lin Peng who has collaborated with Jackie Chan many times.

5. A month ago, Jiang Chen revealed on her Weibo that she would be someone else’s bridesmaid. At that time, many netizens speculated who the bride would be. On August 5, after Zhang Yin made her wedding announcement public, fans suddenly realized that they should be Zhang Yin’s bridesmaids. Another member of Zhang Yin’s bridesmaids is said to be Lin Peng.

6. As for the best man group, it is said that one of them is Xiaojie, He Jie’s comrade-in-arms, and some netizens said that he is Xiao Xianrou who is more handsome than He Jie. Another member of the best man team is the actor Jo Jiang, who once starred in Jing M. Guo’s “Little Times” and also worked with Zhang Yin in film and television dramas.

7. However, the two have also collaborated in a variety show, that is, “The Magical Dog”, which made Zhang Yin and He Jie fall in love.

8. The simplicity of their wedding is commendable. No sponsorship, indeed, not a commercial event, just warm and romantic. The netizen said that Wei An made a comeback this time and did a good job! The editor thinks Zhang Yin is lucky to have found the other half of his life!

10. Jiang Chen’s personal information:

11. Jiang Chen, born on November 27, 1987, is a Chinese female artist.

12. In 2010, starred in the youth inspirational TV series “Starlight City” and officially entered the entertainment circle. In 2011, he made a comedy movie “Modern Times”. In 2013, he starred in the TV series “Little Daddy” directed and performed by the article.

13. In 2014, participated in the filming of the TV series “Peach Blossom”, playing Liu Mei in the play. In 2015, he participated in the filming of the costume TV series “Four Famous Young Boys” and “The Legend of Qingqiu Fox”.

14. In 2016, he participated in the TV series “Returning to 20 Years Old”.

15. Personal information of Lin Peng:

16. Lin Peng, born on October 25, 1986 in Dalian, Liaoning, is an actress from mainland China and graduated from the Central Academy of Drama.

17. In 2008, Lin Peng, a junior student, was selected by Zhang Yimou to perform at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Olympic Games. In 2010, released the first EP “I am Lin Peng”,

18. Won the best newcomer of the year in China‘s original music pop chart; then played the heroine in the first movie “Little Soldiers” and cooperated with Jackie Chan and others. In 2012, starred in the gunfight movie “Reverse War”, and starred in the comedy movie “Get Father-in-Law” in the same year.

19. In 2013, won the Outstanding Actress Award at the 5th Macau International Film Festival and served as the promotion ambassador for the 9th Beijing International Sports Film Week. In 2015,

20. Starred in the costume action movie “Heavenly Army”; also starred in the Republic of China idol drama “Lian Lian Que” with Lee Seung-hyun. In 2016, starred in the black comedy movie “Fake Undercover”.

