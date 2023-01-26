【Guangming Shuhua】

Who Reads “The Story of the Stone” Red Chamber Translation Dream Chang

——The extraterritorial dissemination and misinterpretation of “Dream of Red Mansions”

Author: Li Jing (research librarian of the National Library of China, executive director of China Society of Dream of Red Mansions)

So far, how many languages ​​has “Dream of Red Mansions” been translated into? How many full translations are there? It has been a topic of much interest to readers from academia to the general public. According to the available translations from all over the world and the descriptions collected in libraries at home and abroad, there are translations in eight minority languages ​​including Manchu and Mongolian in my country, six translation languages ​​in Asia, and more than a dozen translations in European and American languages. Among them, there are full translations in French, German, Czech, Slovak, Italian, and Bulgarian.

Since the advent of “Dream of Red Mansions”, Cao Xueqin wrote about Bao Daichai’s love and love, the ups and downs of Jia Wang Shixue’s family, the laughter in Yihong Courtyard, and the sadness in Xiaoxiang Pavilion. During the century, too many readers from all corners of the world have been delighted and moved by it.

“Dream of Red Mansions” “Dongdu Ji”

Speaking of the language with the most full translations, it is undoubtedly Korean. In addition to the three complete Korean translations translated by Chinese scholars, there are also four complete translations translated by Korean scholars in different historical periods. Among them, the Korean “Leshanzhai Version” completed around 1884 is the earliest foreign language version of “Dream of Red Mansions” in the world. full translation. There are 120 chapters in the “Leshanzhai Version”, originally 120 volumes, and 117 volumes are now preserved. It was originally preserved in the royal library of the Korean court, Leshanzhai. system.

Baoyu came to the Xiaoxiang Hall along the way, and walked in, only to see dense phoenix tails, dragons singing softly, and there was no sound. Walking to the window, a wisp of fragrance secretly leaked out from the green screen window.Baoyu put his face on the screen window, and when he looked in, he heard a long and thin sigh in his ear: “every day, I feel sleepy because of family love.” Tan Fenghuan painted

Looking at all languages, from the earliest excerpt translations, selected translations, to later excerpt translations and complete translations, the translators who participated in the translation of “Dream of Red Mansions” and the most published translations were Japanese translators. The earliest Japanese translator of “Dream of Red Mansions” is Mori Huainan. He translated the “Wedge” in the first episode and added simple notes. He published it in “Chengnan Review” in 1892, signed “Huai Meng Nanke”. In the same year, “Dream of the Red Chamber: A Festival of the Dream of the Red Mansions: The Words of the Fengyue Baojian” translated by Shimazaki Fujimura was also published in the “Journal of Women’s Studies”. These two are the earliest Japanese translations of A Dream of Red Mansions. The first Japanese festival translation that was published as a book was “New Translation of A Dream of Red Mansions” translated by Harufu Kishi. It was published in 1916 and only translated the first 39 chapters of the original work.

The first relatively complete full translation of “A Dream of Red Mansions” in Japanese was published by the Japanese National Library Publishing Association from 1920 to 1922. Chinese translation”, translated by Koda Rohan and Hepinggang Ryujo. This translation consists of three volumes and 80 chapters. The original version is the “Dream of Red Mansions” published by Shanghai Youzheng Bookstore in 1912. Compilation of the outline of the last 40 chapters. Since the original version is one of the approved editions that preserves the appearance of Cao Xueqin’s original work, and the translation is relatively complete, this translation was reprinted many times later, and the translator’s choice of the original version also influenced the subsequent Japanese translators to a certain extent.

The two more influential full Japanese translations after the “National Translation” were produced by Japanese sinologists and translators Shigeo Matsueda and Sohei Ito who had extensive contacts with Chinese friends. Matsueda’s 120 complete translations were translated and published for the first time, which were successively published by Yanami Shoten in Tokyo from 1940 to 1951, with a total of 14 volumes. The translator also chose “Youzheng Qi Preface” as the original version of the first 80 chapters, and the second 40 chapters used Cheng Yi’s version printed by Shanghai Yadong Library. This translation has also been reprinted many times. Since 1971, the translator has systematically revised the translation and changed it to 12 volumes, which were published successively from 1972 to 1985.

It is worth mentioning that Songzhi’s revision this time has absorbed the research results of “Dream of Red Mansions” by Chinese scholars. Ten chapters of the school book. This school edition is based on the “original version” and refers to other approved editions such as Jiaxu and Gengchen. The public reading version of “Dream of Red Mansions” is close to Cao Xueqin’s original work and has the best writing quality. More than 20 years after the old translation came out, the original version with better text quality was replaced and the translation was revised. The translator’s sincerity to “Dream of Red Mansions” and the excellence of the translation are both admirable. In addition, Matsueda also published two excerpt translations of “A Dream of Red Mansions” in 1961 and 1967. The former has a total of 35 chapters, which are combined with the “Water Margin” compiled by Komada Shinji and published by Pingfan Society; Up to 72 chapters, published by Kodansha. Both abridged translations are compilations of the 120 chapters of the original work, which were republished in 1968 and 1976, respectively, and are obviously very popular.

Multilingual “Dream of Red Mansions” file picture

In the “commentary” of the 1961 translation, Matsueda focused on the full translation of Ito Sohei’s “Dream of Red Mansions”. Ito’s full translation has also been revised several times. The first edition was published by Tokyo Pinghesha from 1958 to 1960, in two volumes; from 1969 to 1970, a comprehensive revised version was published. The 1958 edition of Yu Pingbo’s annotated “Eighty Chapters of A Dream of Red Mansions” was changed from the first edition to the 1963 revised edition. From 1996 to 1997, Ito revised the translation on a large scale and published it again. It lasted more than 30 years and was revised and retranslated five times before and after, but the original version has not changed much. The original version of the first 80 chapters has always been the Yu school version, and the last 40 chapters have been the Cheng Jia version attached to the Yu school version. This is also among all the full translations in various languages, the first 80 chapters are relatively closest to Cao Xueqin’s original manuscript. If the last 40 chapters are taken into account, from the perspective of the original version, Ito Sohei’s full translation is also the most accurate in text quality.

Another distinctive Japanese translator is Rō Iizuka. He is another translator of the complete translation, but before he actually “translated”, he first made a drastic rewrite of “Dream of Red Mansions”. From August to December 1948, he abbreviated “A Dream of Red Mansions” into a “modern novel” with a total of 23 chapters, which was serialized in “International News” in Osaka. His “retranslation” broke the pattern of the original work, focusing on the psychological description of Bao Dai and other characters, with strong personal characteristics. In 1982, Iizuka Lang’s “My Dream of Red Mansions” was published as a book. At this time, his full translation has also been translated and published. The base version adopted the 1972 edition of “Cheng Yi’s Edition” by Humanities Society, and participated in the 1974 edition of “Yu School’s Edition”.

multilingual“Dream of Red Mansions” profile picture

As for the latest full translation in Japanese, it is the full translation of Rei Inami published by Iwanami Shoten in 2013-2014, with a total of seven volumes and the title of the book is “New Translation of A Dream of Red Mansions”. Different from the previous translators, Jing Bo chose another photocopy of the “Gengchen Version” which is relatively complete and highly respected by Chinese scholars, and the last 40 chapters used the photocopy of the 1992 edition of Bibliography and Literature Publishing House. “Cheng Jia’s version”, and participated in the translation of Jiaxu and Jimao and other approved editions, and strived to reflect Cao Xueqin’s original pen and ink in the translation. In 2015, this translation won the “Research and Translation Award” at the 66th Yomiuri Shimbun Literary Awards in Japan.

“Dream of Red Mansions” “Journey to the West”

“Dream of Red Mansions” was first read by a small audience in the form of hand-copied manuscripts, which were expensive and not widely circulated. It really became popular among the public readers after Cheng Weiyuan and Gao E sorted out the “Cheng Jia Version” and “Cheng Yi Version” in 1791 and 1792 and printed them for publication. Although Cheng Gaoben made a lot of deletions and revisions to Cao Xueqin’s original writing, the book was relatively popular after publication, and accordingly easily entered the field of vision of sinologists. According to the existing literature, English is the earliest translation and introduction of various languages. As early as 1812, only 20 years after the publication of Cheng Gaoben, the famous British translator Morrison translated into English the fragment of “The Gourd Monk Judging the Gourd Case” in the fourth chapter of “A Dream of Red Mansions”, but it has not been published. It was just attached to a letter and sent to a friend. The first published English translation was also written by Morrison. It was published in 1816 in the textbook “Chinese Dialogue and Single Sentence” written by him. He selected and translated two dialogues in Chapter 31 of the original work, which opened more than 200 years The English translation process of “A Dream of Red Mansions” also led to the translation of this novel in other languages.

Multilingual “Dream of Red Mansions” file picture

The first important English translation of “A Dream of Red Mansions” was published in Hong Kong by the British sinologist Jolly from 1892 to 1893. It completely translated the first 56 chapters of the original work, but this translation was not widely circulated; It is a translation of Dream of the Red Chamber published by Chinese scholar Wang Jizhen in 1929, and the translated name of “Dream of Red Mansions” later established in the English world also comes from this translation. Before the main text of the translation, there is a preface written by Arthur Waley, a famous British sinologist. He spoke highly of the status of “Dream of Red Mansions” in the forest of world literature.

The language of this translation is vivid and fluent, and the translator later made revisions and additions, and a new edition was released in 1958. The spread of Wang Jizhen’s translation is also an initial popularization of characters such as Bao Daichai in the West.

Another very important verse translation in Western languages ​​is the German verse translation by the German translator Kuhn. It was published in 1932 and has 39 chapters, free translation of the main story line of the original work. This translation was continuously revised from 1948 to 1990, and there are retranslations in English, French, Italian, Dutch and Hungarian. It is another important way for “Dream of Red Mansions” to spread in the Western world.

As for the full English translation, the selection of the original version and the appearance of the translation of the three also have their own characteristics. The first complete English translation came from Peng Shou in the United Kingdom. The whole book was completed in the 1950s, but it was not published. The typescript was later collected by the University of Hong Kong Library and made into an electronic version. The two complete translations published as a book were translated not long apart. One is “The Story of the Stone” jointly translated by British sinologist Hawkes and Minford, and the other is “Dream of Red Mansions” jointly translated by Chinese scholar Yang Xianyi and British wife Gladys. Translation”. The former is published in the United Kingdom and the United States. The latter was published by Foreign Languages ​​Publishing House, and Yang’s translation was later translated into Burmese, Spanish and other translations.

The complete French version of “Dream of Red Mansions” was published successively with “Huo’s Translation” and “Yang’s Translation”. The translators were Li Zhihua, a Chinese legal scholar, and Mrs. Yage, a French lady. The translation time of these three complete translations spanned the 1960s and 1970s. The French version was published in France in 1981. The first 80 chapters of the “Huo Translation” were published in three volumes from 1973 to 1980, and the last two volumes were published in France. It was published in 1986; the first 80 chapters of “Yang’s Translation” were published in two volumes in 1978, and the last 40 chapters were published as the third volume in 1980. The simultaneous publication of these three complete translations is a grand event for “Dream of Red Mansions” to go to the Western world. French sinologist Le Vienne later wrote an article to comment, praising the three translations, although they have their own advantages and disadvantages, but they are all carefully completed “milestones”. translated as “.

As mentioned above, the translation of “Dream of Red Mansions” by the translators first depends on which version they choose. Japanese translators generally prefer the Zhiben version or the “collation version” compiled by Chinese scholars based on the Zhiben version. The choice of Western translators has its own characteristics, and some of them use Cheng Gao’s or Zhipi’s version as the base. The first version Hawkes chose was the “Cheng Yi Version” published by People’s Literature Publishing House in 1964, but he made a lot of references to the “Yu School Version” and other approved versions such as Jiaxu, Gengchen, and Menggao; not only that, he also found that ” There are inconsistencies in the original work of A Dream of Red Mansions, such as character identities and ages, so a lot of corrections and repairs have been made to create a “Huo translation” with distinctive personal characteristics.

On the other hand, Yang Xianyi, who is also aware of the various problems in the original “Dream of Red Mansions”, also used more than one version. Most Western translators are committed to bridging the differences between the first 80 chapters and the last 40 chapters, trying to tell a relatively complete and consistent story, so they have to accept Cheng Gao’s deletion and modification of the first 80 chapters; The “translated version” calmly left all the differences between the first 80 chapters and the last 40 chapters, just as Chinese readers have generally not cared that the first 80 chapters and the last 40 chapters are “not the same thing” for decades, and all the obvious differences are preserved in English. “I’m sorry”. For example, in the original book, there is a delicate and delicate maid named Liu Wuer. After copying and reviewing the plot of the Grand View Garden in the seventy-seventh chapter of various manuscripts, Mrs. Wang personally said that the maid “died short-lived”; Cheng Gaoben arranged a lot of scenes for Wu’er in the last 40 chapters, so Mrs. Wang’s words were naturally deleted. “Huo’s version” is based on the story in the last 40 chapters, so Wu’er can only be kept alive; but in “Yang’s version”, Liu Wu’er is indeed certified dead by Mrs. Wang – it doesn’t prevent this maid from going back to the next 40 chapters. Appeared, and got his wish to work in Yihong Academy, and also played a major scene of “Wrong Love” with Baoyu.

“Green, fat, red and thin” know the ingenuity

Song Qi, a Hong Kong scholar, once noticed that Hawkes did not like the commonly used title of the English translation of “Dream of Red Mansions”, and treated the title of the book as another title of the original work “Story of the Stone”. He believes that this is not impossible, but “to further overthrow the scarlet letter to a certain extent, there is a lot of room for discussion.” Hawkes did explain in the preface to the first volume that red in English is not likely to remind readers of youth, auspiciousness, or wealth. He changed a large number of red images into gold and green, which are commonly used in English. Song Qi thinks: Crimson Pearl Grass retains the red color, which is translated as Crimson Pearl Flower; Jiang Yunxuan is translated as Red Rue Study in the eighth chapter, which retains the original meaning. Some of these subsections avoid red, some keep red, and it doesn’t matter yet. However, the translator translated Jia Baoyu’s residence, Yihong Courtyard, into The House of Green Delights, and the Chinese into Quick Green Courtyard, which was far-fetched and destroyed the cultural connotation of the original work.

According to Song Qi’s analysis, “Yihong Kuailu” got its name because there are plantains and crabapples planted in the courtyard, and crabapple is undoubtedly the center of gravity, so Jia Zhengyao specifically explained that “this kind of crabapple comes from the country of daughters, so it is named ‘Nirtang'”; Citing the origins of stories between maidservants such as Xiaohong and Begonia, it is self-evident to demonstrate that “begonia or plantain is more important.” He believes that one of the key points of the whole book is that the basic color of Yihong Courtyard is red, and the focus is on crabapple flowers, which is in contrast with the basic color green of Lin Daiyu Xiaoxiang Pavilion. The green bamboos cover it” and there are “big pear blossoms and plantains” in the backyard. If “Yi Hong” is changed to “Quick Green”, wouldn’t it be a mistake and lose the original meaning of comparison?

Multilingual “Dream of Red Mansions” file picture

It is not his original creation that Hawkes changed the imagery of the original work and moved closer to Western culture in his translation; British sinologists before him often translated in this way, and there are many others after him. Song Qi also admitted that Hawkes did not understand the connotation of the original work, but “made such a decision after careful consideration and knowing that such a translation would be a loss to the original work”. If you look at the many images involving the color “red” in “Dream of Red Mansions”, you will find that Hawkes has made many changes to the color “red”. The translation of “Four Seasons Immediate Poems” written by Jia Baoyu in the 23rd chapter is a concentrated expression.

The “Xiaxia Yunyun” in the poem “Spring Night” clearly expresses the true color of Baoyu’s “love red”, and Chinese readers can recognize it at a glance. drapery), retains the luxurious texture of the fabric, but deletes the relevant colors.

The “Zhu Tower” in the last sentence of “Xia Ye” “curtained Zhulou” is also a common aristocratic image in traditional literature. Hawkes translates it as open cases (open windows). Casements refer to Western-style houses that can be as flat as doors. Push open the big window. This kind of translation reflects the bright scene after the bamboo curtains that shade the sun at dusk are rolled up. Compared with the original text, although it cannot be regarded as a wrong translation, the image of “Zhu Lou” is completely avoided.

Another example is the “Silly screen window” with a strong sense of presence in “Dream of Red Mansions”. Hawkes’ translation is also very ingenious. When Jia Mu led the crowd to the Xiaoxiang Pavilion, she once said that “Soft Smoke” has four colors: “after the rain, the sky is clear”, “autumn fragrance”, “pine green” and “silver red”. In Huo’s version, the first three colors are translated into blue (blue) or green (green): clear-sky blue (sky blue), russet green (brown green), pine green (pine green); only “silver red” is translated into old rose (old rose). According to the Western color map, this color is between Chinese peach red and begonia red, and the meaning is right, but the word “red” is avoided; as for “Xiayingsha”, it is also based on the original text “far away The visual effect of looking like smoke” has been translated into rosy-misted haze diaphene (rose-pink tulle).

What needs to be pointed out is that Hawkes’ deletion of the image of “red” mainly focuses on the literal meaning; as for the description of specific vegetation, clothing and objects, Hawkes’ translation of color is relatively faithful. For example, the scene of begonias in full bloom in Yihong Courtyard, “Its momentum is like an umbrella, with golden threads hanging down, and dandelion spewing out”, the description in the translation restores the original text very carefully. In addition, not all “red” has been deleted, except that “Crimson Pearl Grass” is a literal translation, the rare description of Lin Daiyu’s clothing in the first 80 chapters, the “crane in the white fox with a big red feather veil” worn after snow “cloak” and “pink gold and dig cloud red fragrant sheepskin boots”, Huo’s translation has faithfully translated into bright red clothing. Another example is “Yihongyuan”, although the name was changed to “Kuailuyuan”, but the “big red pins and gold flower tent” hanging in Baoyu’s bedroom, and the “red musk string” given to Baochai by the concubine Yuan were privately given by Jiang Yuhan. Baoyu’s red scarf “Xianxiangluo” has not been changed in Huo’s translation, and it still has a bright red image.

There are many “forked roads” in the original work, and it is difficult for the translator to “make up for the sky”

Hawkes chose Cheng Yi’s version as the first copy, and had to comply with some deletions and revisions made by Cheng Gao and his wife. However, he also did a lot of systematic remedial work in comparison with Yu’s school-based and some fat-approved books. For example, for the character You Sanjie, although Cheng Gaoben deleted many “famous scenes” and weakened the complexity of this courageous and knowledgeable woman’s character, Hawkes made up many descriptions in the fat book in the translation. Sister is vivid and charming in his writing. In addition, many dialogues of secondary characters were deleted from Cheng’s version, and Hawkes also made up for them in the translation. As for Hawkes’ “mistranslation”, it can be seen from careful reading that the deviation of Huo’s translation from Cao Xueqin’s pen and ink is more complicated, and the reasons are various.

Cheng Gaoben did a lot of “dropping” in the process of deletion, some of which attracted the translator to be fooled. For example, in the section of Concubine Yuan’s visiting relatives, Tanchun and Li Wan’s “Ode to the Holy Poem” was replaced, and Hawkes translated it literally according to the changes in Cheng Gao’s version; In the section on tasting tea, in the Zhiben version, it is written that Daiyu knew that Miaoyu’s place should not sit for a long time, so she asked Baochai to leave early; However, it was still Daiyu who was more considerate of Miaoyu’s withdrawnness, and took the initiative to ask Baochai to say goodbye.

Multilingual “Dream of Red Mansions” file picture

There are also some contents that Cheng Gao thought had little to do with the text and were deleted during the revision process. Hawkes also made up for them as appropriate. A set of Yingluo screen “Hui Embroidery”. The Lan Xinhui quality of the Suzhou embroiderer “Huiniang” and her unfortunate early death, as well as the scholarly characteristics of this set of embroidery, were described in nearly a full page in the Zhiben, but Cheng Gaoben deleted them all. In the translation, Hawkes made up for it in great detail.

Not only that, Hawkes has also done remedial work on some plots that were not “finished” in the original work. The “Old Lady You” in “The Story of Er You” is a classic example. In the sixty-sixth chapter, it is written that after Liu Xianglian repented of her marriage, Third Sister You drew her sword and killed herself; the opening chapter of the sixty-seventh chapter is “It is said that after the third sister You committed suicide, Mrs. You, her second sister, Jia Zhen, Jia Lian, etc. were all invincible.” Grief, needless to say, hasten people to bury them and send them outside the city for burial.” No matter which version, there is no mention of where Mrs. You went after that. Chapter 68 opens with the story that after Sister Feng learned about Jia Lian’s secret marriage, she went to the residence of Second Sister You and took her back to Jia’s mansion and placed her in the Grand View Garden. The old lady You who lived with her daughter in the previous article did not appear on the scene, and she also disappeared after the incident. nothing. According to Hawkes’ observation, “Obviously, Mrs. You either disappeared out of thin air or died (no one mentioned what happened to her) after the third sister was buried and before Xifeng’s visit.”

Chinese readers don’t care much about the survival of some minor characters among the hundreds of characters in “Dream of Red Mansions”, but for Hawkes, the translator who crafted the story carefully, the disappearance of a person is unacceptable. For Mrs. You, he personally worked on the translation and arranged for her a simple but kind ending. Before the sixty-eighth visit of Xifeng, Hawkes added this sentence in the English version: “It turns out that Xifeng has learned that the second sister is still in Xiaozhong, but it is Mrs. You who was frightened by the suicide of the third sister. , also passed away in his sleep half a month ago.”

As a foreign language, Chinese is not easy for foreigners to learn, and it is even more difficult to learn Chinese to be able to do literary translation. In this regard, the translators of “A Dream of Red Mansions” can be regarded as sincere lovers of traditional Chinese culture and true friends of the Chinese people.

In view of the complexity of the original text of “Dream of Red Mansions” and Cheng Gaoben’s multiple deletions and revisions of Cao Xueqin’s pen and ink, the translation of “Dream of Red Mansions” is more difficult than other classics. Many translators take on a dedicated editorial job. “Dream of Red Mansions” begins with the mythical story of “Nuwa patching up the sky”. The translator’s multi-faceted repairing of the original version in translation is also like “patching up the sky”. Chinese people should understand some foreign cultures to some extent, and they should give translators more understanding and tolerance. After all, “A Dream of Red Mansions”, like Shakespeare’s plays, is a literary treasure belonging to the world. And translators from all over the world are just like us, and they are infatuated with this novel.

“Guangming Daily” (version 03, January 26, 2023)

