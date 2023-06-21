Who received the gray apron in MasterChef Argentina

after one tense elimination gala in MasterChef, who had the farewell to Juan Francisco, a new week began. With eight chefs still in the running, and Approaching the grand finale with a worrying drop in ratings, the cooking reality show hosted by Wanda Nara raises the stakes. In this way, some participants They went to the last chance gala on Thursday.

Monday came with a risky challenge for the players: following the example of the guest, the former participant Oscar “Coto” Fernandez, Silvana, Daniela, Antonio and Achilles they had to cut sliced ​​onions “pen” for win the first challenge of the night.

After Silvana’s easy victory, Germán Martitegui gave the cooks 55 minutes to prepare a “high stew” with the onions they cut, as well as a pan a la chapto. As decided by Daniela, who received the gold medal, Aquiles will prepare a lentil stew, Silvana with rice and Antonio with meat, while she will prepare an oriental dish based on chicken..

Who were chosen to receive the gray apron

Once the time is up, the first to go to the tasting is Silvana, with a stew that ended with a powerful flavor of cinnamon (Antonio’s conspiratorial work?) and earned him harsh criticism from the juries. He was followed by the defendant, Antonio, who managed to impress the jurors with the taste of his dish.

Achilles, the third suspect of the night, honored his grandmother with the stew that she prepared in her childhood, but that was short of cooking. The last to pass was Daniela, who asserted his benefit with a stew who received all the praise from the jury.

At the end of the night, Silvana and Achilles were chosen by the jury to receive the gray apron. Players will have to cook again on last chance Thursday, and win so as not to end up in the elimination gala this Sunday.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

