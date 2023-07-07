who receives payments this Friday, July 7

The Social Security Administration (Anses) began this Friday, July 7, with the payment schedule corresponding to this month for retirees, pensioners and holders of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH), the Pregnancy Allowance, Family Allowances, Payment Single (Marriage, Birth and Adoption) and Unemployment Benefit

Anses: who charges today

Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) with DNI ending in 8 and 9. Payments of Anses

Anses payment schedule for July 2023: consult your billing period

Retirements and pensions that do not exceed $70,962

DNI ending in 0: Monday, July 10. DNI ending in 1: Tuesday, July 11. DNI ending in 2: Wednesday, July 12. DNI ending in 3: Thursday, July 13. DNI ending in 4: Friday, July 14. DNI ending in 5: Monday, July 17. DNI ending in 6: Tuesday, July 18. DNI ending in 7: Wednesday, July 19. DNI ending in 8: Thursday, July 20. DNI ending in 9: Friday, July 21.

Retirements and pensions that exceed $70,962

DNI ending in 0 and 1: Monday, July 24. DNI ending in 2 and 3: Tuesday, July 25. DNI ending in 4 and 5: Wednesday, July 26. DNI ending in 6 and 7: Thursday, July 27. DNI ending at 8 and 9: Friday, July 28.

July 2023: when the Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) are collected

DNI ending in 0 and 1: Monday, July 3. DNI ending in 2 and 3: Tuesday, July 4. DNI ending in 4 and 5: Wednesday, July 5. DNI ending in 6 and 7: Thursday, July 6. DNI ending at 8 and 9: Friday, July 7.

What are the amounts receivable from Non-Contributory Pensions in July 2023:

For disability, $49,687. Mothers of seven children or more, $89,134. For old age, $49,687. PUAM -elderly-, $56,778.

With the exception of mothers of seven children or more, the other three PNCs will receive the reinforcement bonus of $17,000.

Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and Food Card for AUH

DNI ending in 0: Monday, July 10. DNI ending in 1: Tuesday, July 11. DNI ending in 2: Wednesday, July 12. DNI ending in 3: Thursday, July 13. DNI ending in 4: Friday, July 14. DNI ending in 5: Monday, July 17. DNI ending in 6: Tuesday, July 18. DNI ending in 7: Wednesday, July 19. DNI ending in 8: Thursday, July 20. DNI ending in 9: Friday, July 21.

With the quarterly increase that has been in force since June, the AUH is: $13,864.

What is the amount to be collected between the Assignment and the Alimentar Card?

For a child up to 14 years of age or with a disability: $48,911. For two children: $29,964. For three or more children: $44,947.

SUAF: when will the Family Allowance per child be collected in July 2023

DNI ending in 0: Monday, July 10. DNI ending in 1: Tuesday, July 11. DNI ending in 2: Wednesday, July 12. DNI ending in 3: Thursday, July 13. DNI ending in 4: Friday, July 14. DNI ending in 5: Monday, July 17. DNI ending in 6: Tuesday, July 18. DNI ending in 7: Wednesday, July 19. DNI ending in 8: Thursday, July 20. DNI ending in 9: Friday, July 21.

Pregnancy Allowance (AUE)

AUE holders will collect the income from the Alimentar Card and the Milk Supplement of the 1000-day Plan along with their assets.

DNI ending in 0: July 10 DNI ending in 1: July 11 DNI ending in 2: July 12 DNI ending in 3: July 13 DNI ending in 4: July 14 DNI ending in 5: July 17 DNI ending in 6: July 18 DNI completed by 7: July 19 DNI completed by 8: July 20 DNI completed by 9: July 21

Allowance for Prenatal and Maternity:

DNI ending in 0 and 1: July 12 DNI ending in 2 and 3: July 13 DNI ending in 4 and 5: July 14 DNI ending in 6 and 7: July 17 DNI ending in 8 and 9: July 18

Family allowances per child will be as follows:

Income up to $222,457: they will receive $13,872.65 per child; Income between $222,457.01 and $326,258: they will earn $9,355.72. Income between $326,258.01 and $376,678, they will receive $5,656.75; Between $376,678.01 and $1,012 .460, you’ll get a profit of $2916.10

Unemployment Allowance

DNI ending in 0 and 1: July 21. DNI ending in 2 and 3: July 24. DNI ending in 4 and 5: July 25. DNI ending in 6 and 7: July 26. DNI ending in 8 and 9 : July 29.

Anses: how to change the place of collection

If you collect an allowance, retirement or pension from Anses you can change your place of collection. You can choose any of the authorized banks or, if you are in a rural area, a branch of Correo Argentino.

To carry out the procedure it is necessary that your first payment has been made in the entity that was assigned to you. Once you have done so, you will be able to change the place of payment.

