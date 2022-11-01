(file picture)

Speaking of the old actors in the past, many people are very familiar with their film and television works, but they don’t know much about their own affairs. For example, Cong Shan is an old actor. In 1981, he starred in the movie “” known as the Wrangler. As a famous movie star, Cong Shan’s every move will attract a lot of attention.

Who is Cong Shan’s first husband

Stone cool. Cong Shan has two marriages. The first failed marriage was with the famous actor Shi Liang. The couple divorced because of their incompatible personalities. Cong Shan and Shi Liang have a son. The son was born in 1995. After the divorce, Cong Shan took his son and married director Xiao Feng. After that, Cong Shan did not give birth to a child with Xiao Feng, and her ex-husband Shi Liang did not get married. It is reported that Cong Shan suffered a lot in the first marriage, and she never mentioned this marriage to the outside world. Ex-husband Shi Liang is also a very good actor. As for what happened with Cong Shan, we don’t need to know.

Why did Cong Shan get divorced?

personality clashes. Cong Shan is a famous film actress, born in Beijing in 1962, and her native place is Qingdao, Shandong Province. Cong Shan was born in a family engaged in art work, her parents are Kunqu opera actors. He grew up in such a good artistic environment and was influenced by art. In 1980, 18-year-old Cong Shan was admitted to the Performance Department of the Central Academy of Drama to study stage performance. As an actor from a professional background, her acting skills are naturally good, and coupled with her own efforts, this has laid a solid foundation for her future development. Cong Shan and Shi Liang achieved a cross-border marriage and gave birth to a son, but the two ended up breaking up. This experience has benefited Cong Shan a lot.

