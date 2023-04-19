Who was David Koresh, the leader of the sect that caused the Waco Massacre

Between February 28 and April 19, 1993, the Federal Government and the United States Army, together with the federal forces of the Texas state they carried out a siege that became known as “The Waco Massacre”against a cult known as Branch Davidians. The event, which is now 50 years old, concluded with the death of 4 agents and 82 sectarians, including 23 children and the religious leader David Koresh.

Koresh, whose real name was Vernon Wayne Howell, was a musician and preacher considered the architect of what was pointed out as a kind of “collective suicide”. He was convinced to be “reincarnation of jesus christ“and as a result he had convinced the women of the sect – married and single – to have sex with the. He was even accused of having turned that community into a harem and of abuse children.

The tragedy arose after the suspicion of the authorities that the group stored a gigantic arsenal of illegal weapons and ammunition; with arrest warrants for Koresh and some occasional members of the group, who had their fate assured in jail. Everything ended up being televised with the inclusion of armored tanks, tear gas, a massive fire and the strong open question of who was responsible for the events.

Who was David Koresh

Koresh was the leader of the Branch Davidian (Branch Davidians), the religious sect that drew national attention for its fierce confrontation with law enforcement in Waco, Texas. Born in Houston on August 17, 1959 as Vernon Howell, he was the son of 15-year-old Bonnie Sue Clark. His father, Bobby Howell, who was 20 at the time, abandoned them and ran off with another teenager. when he was barely 2 months old.

Vernon had problems at school due to a severe dyslexia -learning disorder due to inability to identify speech sounds with letters and words- and poor eyesight. He had special education classes and was teased by his classmates, who called him “Vernie”, a nickname he hated.

Koresh himself recounted on different occasions that he was a “very lonely” person in much of his childhood, in which he spent playing instruments and studying the Bible, which became his great obsession.

At the age of 12, he had already memorized and interpreted the entire New Testament. Although his first approach was to the Southern Baptist Church, but since he did not agree with his teachings, he joined the Seventh-day Adventist Churchwhich his mother attended.

When he was 19 years old, Koresh had a relationship with a 15-year-old teenager, who got pregnant. Was expelled from said church because i wanted marry daughter of the main pastor, since presumably he had found it as his will “in the word of God”. The girl I was 12 years old.

His joining the Branch Davidian

After trying a brief career as a musician, Koresh moved to Waco while working as a carpenter in 1981. There joined the Davidians. It was about a group that was formed by members expelled from the Seventh-day Adventist Church in the thirties, and they were established in a ranch named “Mount Carmel Center” (Mount Carmel).

Three years later the self-proclaimed prophet had married a 14 year old Davidian named Rachel Jones, who was the only woman he legally married, with whom he had his children Cyrus and Starr. Later, he made Rachel’s older sister another of his wives.

Earlier, he began a sexual relationship with Lois Roden, a 76-year-old prophetess and cult leader, to which Koresh claimed that God “had chosen him for beget a child with her, which would be The chosen one“.

Over time, Koresh got into trouble with George Roden, Lois’s son, for teaching his own biblical interpretations. The high point of the dispute occurred when Roden accused him of starting a fire, which led to his expulsion. Later, he recruited new followers, traveled to Israel, and returned to the ranch to shoot Roden downwhereupon he went on to take control of the cult.

Koresh and his teachings on Mount Carmel

In 1990, he legally changed his name from Vernon Howell to David Koresh. this was a reference to King David, and his last name was the Biblical name of Cyrus the Great. His teachings included practice of “spiritual weddings”which allowed him to sleep with followers of All ages presumably “chosen by God”.

Local media at the time, such as the Waco Tribune-Herald, defined the group as “like a cult in which David Koresh exercised total control over his mesmerized followers. According to an estimate, Koresh had between 15 and 20 wives -some of whom were minors- and, in several cases, it was forbidden to husbands of the women who had sexual relations with them, according to the statements of the special agent of the FBI, Bob Ricks.

“Many people told me that I was getting ready. All the time I was we had sex, it was a bible study“, commented Kathy Schroeder, a Branch Davidian who was 29 when the Waco siege occurred, in the recent Netflix documentary “Waco: The Texas Apocalypse”.

“We were each married to Davidbecause he was our Christ, he gave us the truths of God”, he added in his story. In another section, he recounted: “When he took me to his room I thought ‘for the first time I am going to being alone with God, through David‘”.

Storage of weapons and the day of the “Massacre”

As Branch Davidian leader, Koresh claimed that he had deciphered the code of the Seven Seals in the Book of Revelation, which predicted the events leading up to the Apocalypse. He told his followers that the Lord wanted the Davidians to Build an “Army of God”. As a result, they began stockpiling weapons and had illegal modifications made to several of them.

This caught the attention of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), which obtained a search warrant to enter the ranch. On February 28, 1993, the ATF attempted to carry out their arrest warrants but a four-hour shootout soon erupted, killing six religious and four ATF agents. Koresh himself was shot and wounded.

After the shooting, the FBI took command and began what would be a 51-day siege. The agents contacted Koresh and other members, who agreed to release some of the children. At one point, the cult leader agreed to turn himself in and allow the rest of his followers to leave the compound peacefully, but then changed his mind and one of his followers said: “God had told Koresh to wait“.

On April 19, 1993, in the middle of rural Texas, the FBI destroyed with tanks parts of the wooden building where the Davidians lived. Shortly after, when the tanks were still besieging the building, a column of smoke began to come out of one of the windows and quickly the fire spread to the whole building.

Seventy-six members of the sect, including 25 children and babies, died instantly. The first body identified was that of Koresh, who had been shot in the head.

The FBI always affirmed that the fire was set from inside the building and a formal investigation corroborated it, although it acknowledged that the force used stun grenades, which can be flammable. Meanwhile, surviving members of the cult maintain to this day that they did not start the flamesthat the fire was not intentionally set from within and that there was never a plan to commit mass suicide.

