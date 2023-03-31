The joven who died yesterday after falling from a sixth floor apartment of a building in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Retiro I was 26 years old and a Brazilian national, like the other woman who accompanied the owner of the property and agricultural businessman who for the moment is the only one detained in this case It is being investigated as a possible “homicide,” police and judicial sources reported today.

«She is Brazilian, like the other young woman. He arrived at the apartment accompanying the other girl who is the one who previously knew this man »told Télam one of the investigators of the cause.

Judicial spokesmen identified the victim as Emily Rodrigues (26) and they explained that she was in the apartment along with two other women of the same nationality, one of whom withdrew before her fall into the void.

Another police source told Télam that the victim arrived at the building on Calle Libertad 1,542 in a van. Jeep Compass Longitude gris, modelo 2022 and patent AF 548 MZ, which was parked on public roads and was reviewed yesterday by experts from the Mobile Criminal Unit (UCM) of the City Police.

The vehicle is located in the Buenos Aires district of Lanús and has three traffic violations in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

in relation to arrested, businessman Francisco Sáenz Valiente (52)judicial spokesmen told Télam that the judge in the case, Martín Del Viso, who subrogates the Criminal and Correctional Court 31, and the prosecutor who initiated the investigation, Santiago Vismara, could only investigate it tomorrow, Saturday.

“Both the judge and the prosecutor await a series of key expert reports, including the autopsy, to be able to hear his version of the facts,” a judicial source told Télam.

He The event occurred on Thursday morning in a building located at Calle Libertad 1,542half a block from the Patio Bullrich shopping mall.

The police intervention began when the City Police received a call from a neighbor who reported that on the sixth floor of that building there was “an altered woman” and? a few moments later that same person had fallen into the void.

The businessman Francisco Sáenz Valiente, owner of the place where the event occurred.

Personnel from the 1A Neighborhood Police Station, with jurisdiction in the area, and from the City Firefighters arrived at the place, who found Rodrigues completely naked, in an internal courtyard of the block lung.

Immediately, a SAME ambulance was summoned that took the woman to the Fernández Hospital, but she died on the way to the care center.

“We have to clarify if this woman jumped or was thrown. And if she did, in what context did she make that decision, “one of the sources consulted explained to Télam.

The reconstruction of the fact that the investigators did

According to what they managed to reconstruct the investigations through the accounts of witnesses, last Wednesday night Sáenz Valiente went to dinner with a group of friendsamong whom was a young woman with whom he has been friends for four years and who was present yesterday when the incident occurred.

This young woman, whose initials are JMM, also a Brazilian national and 37 years old, took Emily Rodríguez (26) as a guest for the first time to this type of dinner.

Investigators established that that night the group of friends had dinner at Gardiner and, later, he went to have a drink at a bar in Palermo.

Already at dawn, the businessman, along with his friend JMM, Rodríguez and a third woman also a friend of the group that had attended dinner, they went to the apartment on the sixth floor of the building on Calle Libertad 1542, in Retiroa few meters from the Patio Bullrich shopping mall.

According to the investigators, after a night of excesses, apparently Rodríguez suffered a nervous breakdown around 9 in the morning after an argument with the owner of the house.after which the woman began to run around the apartment.

It is believed that at that point, the third woman who had attended had already withdrawn, so Sáenz Valiente, her friend, and Rodríguez remained in the apartment.

According to the reconstruction that the police and judicial investigators were able to elaborate, the young Brazilian was very aggressive and tried to open a window that faces the front of the building, but since she could not, He came to a window of a room that overlooks the block lung and jumped.

Esa version, must now be corroborated based on scientific evidence, including autopsy, and only later is it expected that Sáenz Valiente can be investigated.

What caught the attention of the investigators is that the businessman’s friend, the woman identified with the initials JMM, had a series of injuries on her hands and scratches.

“They are signs of a fight. In principle, the owner of the house had no injuries, but an expert opinion was also ordered to establish if he also had injuries as a result of some struggle, “an investigator told Télam.



