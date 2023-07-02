Who will be at the elimination gala this Sunday in MasterChef Argentina

It is Sunday, July 2, a new elimination gala will be held in MasterChef Argentina 2023. The cooks that will be part of it are: Rodolfo: 1 star (Monday), Daniela: 1 star (Monday), Achilles: 1 star (Wednesday) and Rodrigo: 1 star (Thursday).

In this way, the Sunday will start with a tiebreaker between the four chefs who earned a star to see who is saved from the elimination gala.

Who will be at the MasterChef elimination gala this Sunday, July 2

All the cooks will participate in the next elimination galahowever, the four who obtained stars during the week will play a tiebreaker this Sunday to see which of them is saved.

tiebreaker

– Rodolfo

– Daniela

– Achilles

– Rodrigo

Knockout Gala

Silvana

– Maria Sol

– Antonio

– Stephanie





