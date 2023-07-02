Home » Who will be at the elimination gala this Sunday in MasterChef Argentina
Who will be at the elimination gala this Sunday in MasterChef Argentina

Who will be at the elimination gala this Sunday in MasterChef Argentina

It is Sunday, July 2, a new elimination gala will be held in MasterChef Argentina 2023. The cooks that will be part of it are: Rodolfo: 1 star (Monday), Daniela: 1 star (Monday), Achilles: 1 star (Wednesday) and Rodrigo: 1 star (Thursday).

In this way, the Sunday will start with a tiebreaker between the four chefs who earned a star to see who is saved from the elimination gala.

Who will be at the MasterChef elimination gala this Sunday, July 2

All the cooks will participate in the next elimination galahowever, the four who obtained stars during the week will play a tiebreaker this Sunday to see which of them is saved.

tiebreaker

– Rodolfo

– Daniela

– Achilles

– Rodrigo

Knockout Gala

Silvana

– Maria Sol

– Antonio

– Stephanie


