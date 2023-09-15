Who will be the guests in the return of PH: We Can Talk

This Saturday the 16th, at 10pm he returns PH, We Can Talkhe cycle of interviews that is already a classic on the Telefe screen. After several back and forths, the program hosted by Andy Kusnetzoff return this weekend to Argentine television with a renewed season.

Tras dleave the public at the end of 2022 and, despite the promise of rgraduate once the holidays are over, PH will return with new sections, changes in the scenery and many surprises, as the channel itself warned.

For this return, the driver will receive at his meeting point to five personalities from the show.

The first five PH guests for this Saturday

The first guest announced on social networks was Abel Pintosrenowned singer who is on the same screen as a Got Talent Argentina judge. He will also be sitting next to him Paula Chaveswho has just made a hit on Corrientes Street with A Perfect Plan and Damián Betularstar of the jury in the latest edition of MasterChef.

In addition, two former Big Brother will also enjoy the evening.: Julieta Poggiowho is starring in José María Muscari’s work Coqueluche and to the last winner of the reality show, Marcos Ginocchio.

This seventh season will be the highlight of Telefe to compete with the return of Mirtha Legrand to the screen of El Trece. According to what was known that Mirtha’s Night will return on Saturday, September 30.

In this sense, it is a highly contested time slot since Alejandro Fantino will debut in The nine with a new cycle of interviews while Controversy at the barwhich happened to the weekends after the landing of Marcelo Tinelli with Bailando 2023 in the sign of America, will be at the same time on Saturday nights.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

