who wins the race against inflation

The high and growing inflation rates in Argentina cause a shortening of the terms of contracts, such as those for work. In other words, yesIt becomes necessary to renegotiate workers’ wages more and more frequently to prevent the erosion of their purchasing power from being even worse..

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) published this Tuesday the wage index corresponding to the month of last March, and the analysis of its behavior and that of its components (public wages, registered private wages and unrecorded private wages) changes according to how to make the comparison We propose three alternatives, but we anticipate that in all of them there is a clearly won sectorr.

March 2023 vs February 2023

In the third month of the year, workers in a dependency relationship saw their wages increase compared to February above the increase in the general price level (10.1% against 7.7%), with which the purchasing power of employees in Argentina recovered month by month.

10,1% Increase in the total salary index in March 2023 compared to February 2023.

However, when disaggregating the general index, a great deal of heterogeneity is observed. The salaries of public employees grew a nominal 16.3% per monthwhile those of registered private individuals did so only 7.9% and those of informal workers 6.1%.

This shows that in relation to the previous month, the variation in public wages easily exceeded inflationwhile “black” wages lost and private white wages failed to recover substantially.

16,3% Nominal increase in public wages in March 2023 compared to February 2023.

First quarter of 2023

In the first three months of the year, wages in general have managed to recover some purchasing powersince they accumulate an increase of 22.2% while inflation for the period was 21.7%.

However, the difference is exclusively explained by the salary improvement of public employees, whose remunerations accumulate in the first quarter a nominal increase of 25.5%, almost 4 points above the increase in prices. Private employees, both formal and informal, They have been losing the race against inflation so far this year.

25,5% Cumulative nominal increase in public wages in the first three months of 2023.

last twelve months

If the analysis is done in year-on-year terms, the total wage index shows a deterioration in real terms: grew 102.4% against an increase in the consumer price index (CPI) of 104.3%.

Workers in the registered private sector and, above all, informal workers have lost purchasing power compared to March 2022, since their salaries increased, respectively, by 104% and 81.2%. Again, those who achieved a real recomposition of salaries in the period were public employees: they registered a nominal increase of 111.8%.

81,2% Accumulated nominal increase in “black” private wages between March 2022 and March 2023.

