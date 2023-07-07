who won the gold star this thursday july 6

This Thursday, July 6, the participants of MasterChef Argentina prepared their dishes To define who took the gold star and, in that way, save yourself from the next elimination gala.

Finally, Antonio was the one who won the last star this week in MasterChef. In this sense, Damián Betular was in charge of the announcement and the man from Salta ended up adding his second star of the week to be tied with Estefanía.

Who won the gold star in week 15 of MasterChef

Monday: Rodrigo.

Mars: Antonio, Daniela, Silvana, Estefania.

Wednesday: Stephanie.

Thursday: Antonio.

When is the next MasterChef elimination gala?

Bearing in mind that Telefe will broadcast This Sunday, July 9, the Martín Fierro Awards ceremony, there will be no elimination gala that day. In this way, the The next elimination gala will be on Monday, July 10, from 11 p.m.





