Why are Adidas Yeezy shoes so expensive and popular?

Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy shoes have become a true fashion phenomenon over the years. At first glance, one might think that their popularity is due to their innovative design and high quality. However, there is much more to their success than that. In this article, we’ll explore the reasons why Yeezys have become so expensive and popular.

The Yeezy story

Yeezy was born from a partnership between Kanye West and the Nike brand in 2009. From its first versions, the shoes were intended to be extremely exclusive and limited. The most famous model of this era is undoubtedly the 2014 version of the ” Red October“, which today sells on eBay for nearly $10,000.

Yeezy was a newly designed fashion born out of a collaboration between German sportswear company Adidas and entrepreneur and music artist Kanye West.

These shoes allowed Kanye West to become known as a fashion designer. However, his partnership with Nike ended up falling apart due to differences over royalties and the future direction of the Yeezy brand. Kanye West then chose to collaborate with Adidas.

Top 6 Reasons Why Yeezy’s Are So Expensive

High-end designer shoes

First of all, Yeezy are designer shoes designed by Kanye West himself. He is heavily involved in their design, from proposing models to finalizing prototypes. Of course, he is not working alone on this project: Adidas provides him with a team of designers specialized in the field of sports shoes.

This positioning of Kanye as a fashion designer may surprise, but remember that his musical career was ultimately only a necessary step to allow him access to the world of fashion. Thanks to the notoriety acquired in the music world, he was able to forge partnerships with Nike and then Adidas to design sneakers.

Limited editions and good resale value

One of the reasons why Yeezys are so expensive is because they are exclusive. Indeed, they are sold in limited editions, with a limited number of copies available. This strategy of rarity was put in place from the launch of the brand, thus helping to create a craze around the shoes. For example, the famous “Red October” of 2014 are selling today for nearly $10,000 on the second-hand market.

The fact that Yeezys retain a high value even after purchase is part of their popularity and justifies their high price for many consumers.

Technology and materials used in Yeezy shoes

Yeezys also cost more to manufacture than other shoes due to the materials and technologies used. On average, Nike and Adidas shoes cost between $20 and $40 to produce. However, the production of Yeezy can cost up to 75 dollars.

The materials used in Yeezys, such as Primeknit or Ultraboost, are of very high quality but also cost more to produce. This results in a higher selling price for the consumer.

The role of Yeezy as a flagship product for Adidas

When Nike signed a partnership with Michael Jordan in 1985 to create Air Jordan shoes, the brand created a flagship product, a symbol of quality and prestige. Yeezys play a similar role for Adidas today.

By maintaining a high level of quality and exclusivity, Adidas hopes to replicate the success of the Air Jordans and strengthen the image of all of its products.

Marketing and scarcity strategy

Yeezys are also so expensive because of their marketing and the scarcity strategy that Adidas has in place. By intentionally limiting the number of shoes available, Adidas is creating a sense of urgency among consumers who are willing to pay high prices for a pair of Yeezys.

This scarcity strategy also encourages collectors to buy limited-edition Yeezys, turning these shoes into real collectibles rather than just consumer goods.

The popularity and image of Kanye West

Finally, there is no denying the impact of Kanye West’s popularity on the success and price of Yeezys. The American rapper and producer is a controversial figure, but he enjoys great notoriety and real influence in the fashion world. This aura contributes to making his sneakers objects of desire and to increasing their value.

Adidas Yeezy shoes are so expensive for several reasons: their quality, the materials and technologies used, the scarcity strategy implemented by Adidas, the popularity of Kanye West and of course, their positioning as a high-end designer product. .

Some consumers may feel that the price is not justified, but it must be recognized that these shoes have become true symbols of fashion and collector’s items prized by a large number of fans around the world.

