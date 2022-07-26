An article in the UK’s Daily Telegraph on Sunday has reignited the debate over why more and more viewers are now using subtitles. The article highlights the growing popularity of foreign media and partly blames kids for being stuck on their phones, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Filmmakers and researchers have proposed a variety of factors to explain the growing popularity of subtitles. Reasons include changes in the way audiences process information, what people are watching, and changes in audio design. Translators and subtitlers are feeling the effects acutely.

is the latest report highlighting the trend, blaming Gen Z for it. It cites research by Stagetext and Sapio Research last November showing that most viewers aged 18-25 have subtitles turned on some or all of the time. A big reason is that they prefer to watch shows and movies outside the US, both in English and non-English. Americans may need help understanding these accents when watching British shows like Rush Hour, Downton Abbey or Derry Girls.

Earlier this month, a Preply survey found similar results to the Sapio study, noting that Americans are making sense of Game of Thrones, Stranger, Bridgetown, The Crown and There are also difficulties with accents in Doctor Who. It also contains an incomprehensible list of celebrities in America, filled with British actors such as Tom Hardy, Michael Caine, James McAvoy and Idris Elba.

The growing popularity of foreign language programming is another obvious reason for the increased use of subtitles. South Korean drama “Squid Game” became Netflix’s most popular show of all time. “Parasite” — also from South Korea — is the first non-English-language film to win a Best Picture Oscar in 2020. Other examples include Money Heist, Lupin, Narcos, Call Me Agent! “(Call My Agent), “RRR” and “Dark”.

Another theory is that younger viewers like to quickly read subtitles, glancing at what’s happening on TV, and then keep looking at their phones. Here, subtitles effectively facilitate passive viewing of a series or movie while doing more business.

However, an important factor revealed by Preply’s survey is that due to the popularity of mixing technology, the dialogue in the show is becoming more and more difficult to understand. More than three-quarters of respondents said it was difficult to hear characters’ lines in the background music. Christopher Nolan’s 2020 film “Creed,” for example, became a hot spot in the debate surrounding incomprehensible film dialogue.

Last December, Slashfilm interviewed people in the entertainment industry to find the root cause behind the recent shift in audio mixing. Some directors and actors now prefer a natural way to deliver and film performances that can be more difficult for sound teams to record. Some say the sound team is increasingly neglected on set. Directors and audio engineers also face trouble optimizing for theater and television.

Multiple respondents complained to Slashfilm that the theater’s speaker volume levels were set too low, killing dialogue. A significant hurdle when mixing for streaming is the use of audio compression services to save data. Mobile devices allow viewers to watch content in busier, noisier public spaces. Some people also use subtitles to learn new languages, including ESL learners.

The growing preference for subtitles and the popularity of foreign language entertainment has increased the demand for subtitle writers, and subtitle writers are struggling to meet this demand. Television is attracting translators from other sectors such as foreign affairs. At the same time, subtitles are also increasingly recognized as an art form, with audiences praising the creative writing in the closed-captioning of Season 4 of Stranger Things.

Regardless, it’s clear that subtitles have become an increasingly important accessibility tool, especially for younger audiences.