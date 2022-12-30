Original title: Why “Battle Shanghai” has the answer (theme)

——Interview with Qin Qin, one of the screenwriters of CCTV’s hit drama “Dawn of the East” (subtitle)

“Produced in Shanghai” major revolutionary drama “Dawn of the East” recently started broadcasting on CCTV. Starting from the magnificent party history, it presents a panoramic view of the first historic “big test” that the Communist Party of China faced in Shanghai after the founding of the People’s Republic of China, showing the loyalty, belief, ideals and passion of the Chinese Communists.

Zhang Jiayi plays “Mayor Chen Yi” in the play

Qin Qin, one of the screenwriters of the play, said in an interview yesterday: “To condense such a grand theme of historical revolution into a short 37-episode TV series, there are many background events that need to be explained, and the highlight of showing the details of the characters’ personalities is yet to come. .The subsequent plays will become more and more exciting.”

Stills of “Breaking Dawn in the East”

For the people, the simplest wish

The TV series “Dawn of the East” focuses on the “big test” of the Communists taking over Shanghai and building Shanghai after the liberation of Shanghai. In November 2019, Long Pingping and Qin Qin accepted the task from the Propaganda Department of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee to adapt the documentary literary work “Battle Shanghai” created by Professor Liu Tong of Shanghai Jiaotong University into a script and put it on the screen. This is Qin Qin’s first challenge to a major historical revolutionary theme. At the beginning of taking over, he also hesitated. What made him make up his mind was precisely this documentary literature work by the late scholar Liu Tong. He read the book almost without sleep all day and night. Closing the pages of the book, his deepest feeling is: “During the one year of Shanghai’s liberation, such complicated problems were resolved one by one. This made me see that a group of leaders of that era were the most simple and the most Sincere desire——to help the common people live a better life. It was this primitive and simple starting point that gave me my initial passion for creation.”

As the chief screenwriter, the two have an orderly division of labor. “Mr. Long Pingping planned it, and I led the screenwriting team to write six drafts. Last year, we both retreated and polished the script again.” Qin Qin said that “Dawn of the East” is the two of them working together again, and they have a good understanding. At first, he improved the view of history and party history of TV dramas, and concentrated the dramatic treatment of the plots. For example, Chairman Mao and Premier Zhou talked about the Battle of Crossing the River and delivered New Year’s speeches. These plots became more comprehensive. As an expert on Chen Yun, Teacher Long also designed props and abacus for Chen Yun. We revised four drafts together. The script creation is also checked by CCTV.”

“Breaking Dawn in the East” changed its draft ten times. The entire work was almost accompanied by the three-year epidemic from screenwriting to filming. It can be said that “Dawn of the East” was incubated during the difficult epidemic and finally “broke out”.

Going out to fight, the original intention that will never change

“Dawn of the East” tells about the year of Shanghai’s liberation from the three levels of the central government, eastern China and Shanghai. How can it be consistent with historical facts and attract the audience? Qin Qin said that the proportion of real and fictional content in the script is 7:3, “As a major revolutionary TV series, the facts and timeline of “Dawn of the East” follow history. For example, the actions of our party and the army have a clear process. To seize the trading building of the stock exchange, you need to apply to the central government first and implement it after approval. However, we dramatized the reaction of the silver dollar speculators. In each historical event, we try to find materials that attract the audience and have a sense of substitution .”

“We strive to make big events look good, with characters and stories with ups and downs. The battle of crossing the river, the Danyang training, the seizure of the stock exchange trading building, the meeting of the five major districts, and even Rong Yiren’s mental journey have also been involved in film and television dramas before. It is the first time that this kind of narrative system and scale is described from the beginning to the end of the front and back of the liberation, the ins and outs, the mentality and actions of all strata.” Qin Qin said that what “Dawn of the East” wants to show is exactly how the Chinese Communist Party used a year to How much time has changed Shanghai’s old look to a new look, and how to show the Chinese people and the world “why only the Chinese Communist Party can” and “why the Communist Party can” with practical results.